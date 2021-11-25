Rossoneri finally Europeans, Nerazzurri grown up- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Pioli looked for fantasy and found Messias: the right shot. It brought in players not yet seen, confirming a studied construction. Inter, right to celebrate the next round but the group was weak

L’Inter pass, Milan no. None of the Italian teams leading his group on the eve of the last day, but all are back in the running to go through. Even if this means that the next opponents will almost certainly be sought between Liverpool, Chelsea, United, City, Real, Bayern, Ajax and perhaps Lille.

P.ochi spaces. Inter played well for many minutes. Shakhtar a team of good, orderly and naive players, dangerous in theory, in practice they do not shoot on goal, they scored a goal in Europe and took 11. it always seemed like a match between professionals and young unrealistic students, with a conception of ‘ importance of football too different.

Inter have grown, just to celebrate the return to the second round after ten years, but it is also correct to say that the group was weak. It remains in the eye at first with at least five scoring chances thrown away, but built very well. Shakhtar pretends to play football even in the small area, the mistakes have multiplied together with the good Inter evening, he could end up with a lunar score, as the Ukrainian game seemed at times polite and lunar.

The news comes for Milan, which deservedly reopens its path. The result was slowly composed in the second half thanks to four changes together. Pioli looked for fantasy and above all added Messias. was the right shot. He dominated Milan for a long time, shooting little on goal, but against an opponent who never shot. There was often confusion, then with the effort, with the changes, the linearity of Milan emerged, I would also say its quality. Atletico are a tough team, but without any more attack. N Suarez n Griezmann are perhaps more from these levels. So what seemed lost, suddenly reappeared. We should talk about a closed match, incomplete, a little confused, but these would be small technical issues that would unnecessarily damage the majesty that Milan deserved in Madrid. a result that expands Milan and brings players to the team that are almost never seen before, confirming un construction studied for a long time piece by piece. It is difficult to understand how it will end, the intersections are all dangerous, but at least it can be said that Milan have played football for once as they know also in Europe.