Rossy de Palma will preside over the Cannes Camera d’Or jury

The Spanish actress Rossy de Palma will preside over the jury of the Golden Camera section of the next Cannes Film Festival, aimed at rewarding young talents, the organizers said Thursday.

The 57-year-old interpreter has been on several occasions at the Costa Azul contest, with films in competition directed by Pedro Almodóvar and which included her in its cast.

This is the case of “Los abrazos rotos”, which participated in the official selection in 2009, and “Julieta”, which did so in 2016. It also appeared in “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (“The man who killed Don Quixote “), by Terry Gilliam, which closed the 2018 edition.

The 57-year-old interpreter has been to the Costa Azul contest on several occasions

De Palma was a member of the jury of the 68th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in 2015, together with the American directors Joel and Ethan Coen and the Mexican Guillermo del Toro; actresses Sophie Marceau (France) and Sienna Miller (UK); the Canadian director and actor Xavier Dolan, the American actor Jake Gyllenhaal and the Malian composer and singer Rokia Traoré.

The Cannes Festival highlighted that Rossy de Palma rose to fame thanks to Almodóvar but that he saw his career internationalize after working with directors such as Robert Altman, Mike Figgis, Karim Dridi, Patrice Leconte, Mehdi Charef, Amanda Sthers, Terry Gilliam and , more recently, in Benjamin Millepied’s debut feature.

“A multi-talented artist and fashion icon with a rebellious yet attractive personality, Rossy de Palma has seduced numerous fashion, music, photography and art designers and creators around the world,” Cannes said in a statement.

Rossy de Palma with Pedro Almodóvar Vianney Le Caer / AP

No one better than her, they pointed out, “known for her originality and involvement” to chair a section that seeks “boldness and spontaneity.”

“The creation of a film is an obsession, an act of inordinate will that defies all logic, propelled by a vital need to express a vision,” said the actress.

To achieve this, he added, “a perseverance without fail” is necessary that allows you to “expose yourself to other views, transmit the desire to change, to transcend.”

Rossy De Palma at the ‘Thierry Mugler: Coutourissime’ exhibition in Paris GTRES

A battle that De Palma considered “even more heroic” when it comes to a debut film, because “as in everything that is done for the first time, it has an unexpected ingredient, an element of magic”.

Among those who have won that section are names like Jim Jarmusch, Mira Nair, Jaco Van Dormael, Naomi Kawase, Bahman Ghobadi or Steve McQueen