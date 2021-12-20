Rotary: the ” Paul Harris Fellow ” to Stefano Crespi, head of Medicine at the ‘Mandic’ and to the Crippa family of Technoprobe

A very special evening for the members of the Rotary Club Merate last Friday at the Lido di Imbersago restaurant, which saw thePaul Harris Fellow award, the highest Rotary honor that the Foundation awards to those who have distinguished themselves in service to the community, Head of the Department of Medicine of the Mandic Stefano Crespi and al vice president of Technoprobe Spa Cristiano Crippa, also on behalf of his brother Roberto. But not only … The evening opened with the official entry of two new partners both resident in Robbiate, the accountant Alessandro Danza and the Lieutenant Colonel of the Army Giulio Alfarano, and the presentation of a third new partner, Remo Sala from the Monza Club. Moments of great emotions to which the musical suggestions of the notes of the Lithuanian-born violinist Saule Kilaite are added.

Dr. Stefano Crespi, Cristiano Crippa and the president of Rotary Pierluigi Magni

«We are lucky to be here this evening – said President Pierluigi Magni doing the honors – because there are the conditions that allow us to be together in peace. But let’s not forget where we started from. The pandemic has hit many people and overwhelmed hospitals. Many health workers have given their lives to cure the sick. Only thanks to the important vaccination campaign was it possible to organize this evening. It is for this reason that I have the honor of assigning the Paul Harris Fellow to two people whose contribution was decisive in the fight against Covid “: Cristiano Crippa (and family) for” having made a vaccination hub available totally free of charge at the Technoprobe of Cernusco, in addition to the staff and equipment to facilitate the anti Covid vaccination campaign in Lombardy “, and Dr. Stefano Crespi” for the constant commitment lavished with a great spirit of sacrifice, professionalism and a sense of duty, during the long and difficult fight against the Covid pandemic “.

“I am honored and moved – commented Dr. Crespi – but this award should ideally be shared with all the operators of the Merate hospital, including the cleaners, who worked with dedication every day without ever indulging in a gesture of annoyance, of fatigue or dissatisfaction. And this, I assure you, is an added value that our hospital has compared to many healthcare realities in the area ».

The vice president of Technoprobe was also excited. “We have received much more than what we have given – commented Cristiano Crippa – but if 159 thousand people have been vaccinated in the vaccination hub we owe it to the real protagonists: doctors, nurses, law enforcement agencies, mayors, institutions and all the volunteers who with dedication and patience always welcomed patients with a smile. This experience is the best of the 30 years of working in Technoprobe. I met 430 extraordinary people who made me discover so many values ​​… We are the ones to thank you all ».

At the end of the evening the word was passed to the partner Samuele Baio, hit last spring by Covid 19 with his wife Marjlena and still not completely recovered.

The new partner Remo Sala

“We were admitted to the Pneumology department of the Inca inside the Merate hospital. We have experienced truly terrible moments but the attention and humanity of the health workers has been commendable. There have been moments when no one knew what it would be. success. After a month and a half of hospitalization we slowly recovered and we were admitted to a rehabilitation center … It was very hard but we got out and we believe that someone from Up there helped us “.

Cristiano Crippa and Stefano Crespi with their respective wives

Those present in the room expressed their affection to the couple from Casatenovo with a warm applause.

Of particular interest promises to be the convivial, in collaboration with the Rotary Colli Briantei, scheduled for January 13th, at the Pierino di Penati restaurant in Viganò, when the “Milano Ventilatore Meccanico” will be presented, the mechanical respirator developed in record time during the pandemic, in the Elemaster laboratories in Lomagna and a Nobel Prize winner was involved in its realization. Guests and speakers of the evening will be Dr. Cristiano Galbiati, professor of the Physics department of Princeton University in the United States and the member of the Rotary Club Merate Luca Ceppi of the Elemaster team.

From left Giulio Alfarano, Alessandro Danza, Rotary president Pierluigi Magni and Lorenzo Pelamatti