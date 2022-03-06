Rotary-wing drones: Types, characteristics and prices

In this content we are going to focus on aerial models, which we could again classify into two types according to the type of wing:

fixed wing . As their name suggests, they are those equipped with fixed wings. Models that normally need some kind of help or runway to land and take off, since they are not capable of doing it on their own. Aesthetically, they are the closest thing to a normal plane and their excellent aerodynamics means that they can often offer great flight autonomy. They are frequently used professionally in topography, agriculture or to map large areas.

rotary wing. They are perhaps the most popular. Models that have propellers at the ends of each arm and that are driven by motors. These types can hover over a site and hover over that area, something fixed-wings don't offer.

Rotary-wing or multi-rotor aerial drones

Within the rotary wing drones, we can still make a new classification based on the number of arms they have. In this way, we find the following types:

caddisflies . They are the models equipped with three arms and three motors, one for each arm. The two front ones rotate in the opposite direction for a smooth flight, while the rear one usually provides stability.

quadcopter . These types of drones are what have four arms and four motors. They are the most popular models and used for leisure, hence they are one of the best sellers.

hexacopters . As its name suggests, they are aircraft with six arms and one motor for each arm. Models that offer great flight stability, so they are usually used for taking photos or recording video from above.

Octocopters. You will already imagine that they are the ones equipped with eight arms and eight motors. They offer even greater stability compared to the six-arm aircraft, although as the number of arms increases, the total power of the motors and the weight of the aircraft also increase. Therefore, they can be somewhat more difficult to control, especially in confined spaces.

There are also other types of multi-rotor aerial drones that, instead of having one motor for each arm, have two on each end. They are called Coaxial and their great power makes them capable of supporting much more weight, hence they are used in some professional tasks.

Do I need a license to fly a drone?

Surely you have heard everything in this regard, since there has always been a lot of controversy about whether or not it is necessary to use some type of license and insurance to be able to fly a drone or what type of limitations exist depending on the use that we are going to make of it. give.

Among the main doubts that exists is whether to fly one it is necessary that we have to have a license or insurance. In this case, the regulations currently in force in our country do not require it if what we are going to do is fly basic models for recreational or hobby use.

Now, things change when the drones are going to be used professionally in which case it is necessary to have a certified and legal license in Spain. This license is obtained through a course that must be taken in one of the specialized and authorized academies to issue a valid certification approved by AESA, the State Aviation Safety Agency, which is in charge of the official regulation in the field of unmanned aircraft.

Surely, if you have come this far, it is because you are interested in flying a drone for recreational purposes, therefore, we are going to leave you with some of the restrictions or rules we must follow when flying one:

To be considered a recreational drone, it cannot exceed 25 kg in weight.

It is not allowed to fly over areas where there is a large concentration of people, except for those models that weigh less than 250 grams and as long as a reasonable distance is maintained from nearby buildings and it does not exceed 20 meters in height.

It is mandatory to fly outside the airspace and more than eight kilometers from an airport

The flights must be carried out whenever the weather conditions are favorable and do not pose a risk for any type of accident.

Night flights may require an authorization from AESA. Therefore, first of all we must request the flight request to know if it is necessary to have a permit.

Cannot exceed 120 meters in height

We must always carry out flights over permitted areas, some require certain permits and conditions.

Everything you should look for when buying one

When we decide to buy a rotary-wing aerial drone, it is important that we take into account a lot of aspects in order to make a good choice.

Flight time

It is undoubtedly one of the most relevant features. Therefore, the first thing we must do is check the flight autonomy. It is also convenient to review the price of the batteries compatible with each model, since in this way it is possible that we can double or triple its autonomy by changing the battery every time it is spent.

ease of control

Unless you are an experienced user, it is essential to check the ease of controlling each model. In this case, it is best to go to the ratings, opinions or comments of other users.

Action ratio

So that we all understand each other, it is the range that the drone offers us. That is, the greatest distance at which the aircraft can respond to our commands. From there, the flight will be completely uncontrolled and we are at risk of any accident or even losing the drone. The ideal is to choose a model that works without problems while it is in our field of vision.

obstacle detection

If you have a loose budget, it is important to choose a model that is capable of detecting some obstacles near its radius of action. This can considerably minimize the risk of accidents.

Camera

There are many multi-rotor aerial drones that incorporate a camera to be able to take photos or even record video. In this case, it is convenient to review its quality so that it guarantees clear and sharp images.

Memory

There are many models with a slot for external memory cards where we can store everything captured by our drone’s camera. Now, having a model that has integrated memory can save us from more than one hurry if we forget the cards.

sensors

The cheapest models usually lack sensors, but if we are looking for a more advanced model, it is very interesting to check this section. Some sensors are capable of detecting obstacles or controlling the position of the device at all times, such as the GPS sensor. In this case, it can even allow us to plan certain flight routes through GPS geopositioning.

Budget

As you may have already realized, the budget influences the type or model that we can buy. Certain characteristics cause the price of the aircraft to increase considerably. Now, the user experience will undoubtedly be much better.

Multirotor aerial drones for all pockets

More advanced models

DJI Mavic Air 2

Quadcopter with a built-in 48-megapixel camera and the ability to record 4K videos. A multirotor drone that offers up to 34 minutes of flight time on a single charge and offers a video transmission distance of up to 6 km in Full HD resolution. A model capable of keeping the camera fixed on a subject and with perfect framing. Ideal to follow any animal or person from the air. Its price is 849 euros.

DJI Mini 2

This DJI Mini 2 is another rotary-wing drone with four arms and four motors that has a built-in 12-megapixel sensor camera and is capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. Its flight time is 31 minutes, it is quite light but at the same time it is capable of withstanding strong gusts of wind. Its price is 459 euros.

Power T25

This time it is a drone made of aluminum that has WiFi connectivity and Dual GPS sensor. It has an automatic Follow Me mode that makes the quadcopter follow us without having to operate it manually, as well as a camera with a 120-degree viewing angle. It includes two 1000 mAh batteries each and an action or control range of up to 300 meters. It is a model capable of returning to us when it has little power or the signal is weak. Its price is nothing more than 199 euros.

starter drones

LE-IDEA 22

Folding drone with four arms and four motors that is equipped with a camera capable of capturing 4K video and a 120-degree wide-angle sensor. It also has WiFi connectivity, follow me mode, headless mode and automatic return function. An ideal model for both adults and older children that has a price of 179 euros.

Ryze Dji Tello

It is a somewhat more basic model but it includes a camera with HD resolution and offers a range of 100 meters. Ideal for videos and short flights and compatible with VR glasses and gaming devices. Its price does not reach 100 euros.

NEHEME NH530

It is a rotary wing drone with four arms and four motors equipped with an HD camera and ideal for the little ones. A quadcopter for beginners with easy operation, key return, take off and landing and with a gravity sensor. Its price is around 80 euros.

Tech RC

Quadcopter for beginners with HD camera, gravity sensor and headless mode. It also has keys for return, takeoff and landing so that we can handle it more easily. It weighs only 60 grams, offers up to three flight speeds, a button for 3D flips and a range of up to 10 minutes per battery (includes 2). Its price is about 55 euros.

Power A20

It is a mini drone with four small motors ideal for the smallest of the house. It offers up to three speed models, has a takeoff and landing button and includes three batteries that give it a range of up to 7 minutes of flight each. It has a cost of only 38 euros.

our favorite

Taking into account the great value for money offered by the Potensic T25 rotary wing drone, it is our choice among the models included in the list. A quadcopter model equipped with a powerful camera capable of transmitting images in real time in 3K resolution and with a viewing angle of 120 degrees.

The fact of being equipped with GPS allows knowing precise details about the location of the drone, it has a follow me mode and an improved 9-axis gyroscope with great resistance when viewing and that allows more stable flights to record video or take photos with the best possible quality.

Once you receive the drone at home and open the box, this is everything you will find inside: