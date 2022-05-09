The Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo.

The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) and the Ministry of Territorial Policy have signed an agreement that will allow residents of the specialty of Preventive medicine and public health realize rotations in the International Vaccination centers as well as the Foreign Health services integrated in the Government sub-delegations in Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

This agreement thus allows the MIR assigned to the Teaching Unit of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Canary Islands, carry out their training stays with a view to complementing the training program of said specialty. Specifically, the rotations will take place in the Foreign Health Medical Service of Las Palmas and the Foreign Health Medical Service of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, for a minimum period of 2 weeks and maximum of 6 weeks.

With this agreement, both institutions seek to promote rotations within the Teaching Unit of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Canary Islands, accredited in 2006 by the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality for the training of doctors in this specialty. It is a teaching unit at the regional level, which has a training capacity of two doctors a year, one in Tenerife and the other in Gran Canaria.

Rotations in Preventive Medicine and Public Health

As indicated in the resolution, published this Monday, May 9 in the Official Gazette of Spain, the SCS will be in charge of pay the resident doctor the salary compensation that correspond during the duration of the training period.

Likewise, it corresponds to the Canary Islands Health Service to assign a professional of its services as responsible for the duration of the rotation and establish jointly with the SCS tutors the dates and the way of carrying out the programmed activities.

In addition to these responsibilities, the Canary Islands Health Service, through the Teaching Unit of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Canary Islands, must planning rotations for the Foreign Health medical services within the individual training plan of each resident and ensure compliance with the teaching program by the residents of Preventive Medicine and Public Health and to protect its development.

The agreement between both institutions has a period of valid for four years, with the possibility of an express extension, before the expiration of the term, for four more years.