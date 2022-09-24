Rothen and the PSG error with Neymar and Mbappé

In the summer of 2017, the PSG made the crazy gamble of betting an astounding sum to attract one of the most attractive doubles on paper by enlisting Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The first from FC Barcelona for the tidy sum of 222 million euros, the second on loan fromAS Monaco with a purchase option of up to 180 million euros. But since their arrival, five years ago, the PSG failed to lift the big-eared cup. A state of affairs that pushes Jerome Rothen considered that the arrival of these two players at the same time was ultimately not so judicious as that.

A mistake to have signed both?

If he obviously recognizes the intrinsic quality of these two players, having bet on this duo today seems a bad decision according to Jerome Rothen. Two main arguments for this: Champions League which still escapes the club and the financial difficulties which resulted from it, the red and blue workforce having been too often unbalanced: “With hindsight, they did not win the most beautiful of competitions. Even with these two, who are extraordinary players, the PSG got slapped. After the fact, you tell yourself that there are shortcomings, exposed the consultant on the airwaves of RMC. We are not in the club’s accounts, but we imagine that with the Financial Fair Playthe crisis linked to the covid behind, obviously that limited the PSG in the transfer market. Neymar and Mbappe have been very expensive, and are still very expensive Paris Saint Germain. So no, in hindsight, it wasn’t a good idea.”