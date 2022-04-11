Rothen asks Messi to leave Paris

Jérôme Rothen, former Paris Saint-Germain player now at the head of his own show on RMC, believes that Paris Saint-Germain must part with Lionel Messi during the next transfer window in order to start a new cycle.

“Will his ten days with Argentina make it better to finish the season with PSG? I’m skeptical. The love story was never made with PSG. For the good of everyone, it should end in June. That’s my feeling”confided the former number 25 on the airwaves of RMC.

Since the start of the season the Pulga have played 26 games in all competitions for only seven goals and 11 assists. Currently with the Argentinian to participate at the end of the qualifications for the next World Cup which will take place in December 2022 in Qatar, the Parisian number 30 will be back for the reception of Lorient on April 3 at 8:45 p.m., during the 30th Ligue 1 day.