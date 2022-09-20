Rothen highlights Neymar and Messi’s efforts during OL-PSG

Last night, PSG won in the shock of the 8th day of Ligue 1 on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais (0-1). A result obtained thanks to an excellent performance and complementarity of the Neymar-Messi duo, as highlighted by Jérome Rothen.

In addition to winning against one of the toughest opponents in League 1the PSG of Christophe Galtier at the same time took advantage of the missteps of Marseille Olympics and RC Lens to occupy alone championship lead at the end of this 8th day of Ligue 1. In a full Groupama Stadium, the Rouge & Bleu were able to count on an early goal from Lionel Messi (5th), well served by Neymar Jr. If the Parisians dropped a bit in the second half, they managed to keep their clean sheet for the 4th time in a row in L1, a first since November 2020. While some observers are critical of the PSG after the performance against OLthe former Parisian, Jerome Rothenfor his part, saw a good performance in Paris as a whole.

“This is Leo Messi’s best game since joining PSG”

In his program “Rothen s’ignite” on the airwaves of RMC Sportsthe former French international appreciated the face displayed by the men of Christophe Galtier this Sunday evening. ” The PSG pleased me for more than an hour of play, in the efforts that the players made collectively. And it is on that that I judge them and I try to guess the progress because at the start of the season, the results speak for the PSGthey score a lot of goals and the front trio are enjoying some mind-blowing stats, whether Mbappe, Neymar Where Messi. Me, I was watching from a collective point of view and it’s true that I was disappointed especially with the last performances of the PSG, and I recognize it. Facing Maccabi Haifait was insufficient in attitude and collectively, and even Christophe Galtier in his choices (…) But there, on this match, the people who continue to be severe did not open their eyes and did not see that there were improvements in attitudes, it is dishonest. Personally, I find that collectively, this PSG progressed because already they play in a different tactical device. There are things to put in place that are not easy to assimilate, and even more in what is required Christophe Galtier today. The players, they may be the best in the world in front and in midfield, you have to accept all that. And I find that there are guys who force themselves. »

On this point, Jerome Rothen wanted to highlight the efforts made by the two PSG players, Neymar and Lionel Messi. ” Neymar, I found it excellent again yesterday. When he loses the ball, the effort he makes, the way the block folds, I liked it. Leo MessiI saw him in the second half sprinting 30 yards to get back to midfield because there was Mbappe and Neymar who were ahead. These are things that we have never seen Leo Messi. For me, the match Leo Messi yesterday was his best game since joining the PSG. Collectively, I find this to be his best match in attitudes. And in addition, as if by chance, the foot was really upright with very classy gestures. All this I want to highlight. Of course there are things that are wrong, yes the PSG still concedes too many chances. »