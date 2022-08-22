Rothen: “We must not minimize what is happening at PSG”

The least that can be said is that the PSG made a top-flight start to the season. It’s simple, in three matches of League 1the men of Christophe Galtie have chained three successes with, as a bonus, 17 goals scored. This Sunday, carried by a Neymar Jr and one Kylian Mbappe great evenings, the Parisians literally exploded Lille on their lawn of Pierre Mauroy (1-7). A match that makes people say Jerome Rothen that Christophe Galtier managed to take control of his new group perfectly. A mission that did not seem easy at first.

“To watch is a real pleasure”

“We know that a new coach must bring something else, a new dynamic. Especially since his predecessor had, for his part, completely missed his passage. As proof, we have long awaited this device that Christopher Galtier has put in place since the start of the season. So already, just tactically, he solved a lot of problems, exposed Jerome Rothen on the waves of RMC. We feel a real fulfillment from all the players, not just the three stars in front. It looks like they’re having a blast playing together. Frankly, to watch it is a real pleasure. And we were so bored with last season’s matches that we’re not going to minimize what’s been happening since the start of the season. It’s a real performance on the part of the players, but above all of Christophe Galtier and its staff. »