Rotterdam, police fired warning shots against No Vax protest: two injured

Dutch police fired several warning shots in the port of Rotterdam last night to disperse a protest against anti-Covid measures that was turning violent, and at least two people were injured. Hundreds of protesters gathered to express their opposition to the government’s plan to limit access to indoor events only to those in possession of a “corona pass”, a certificate showing that they have been vaccinated or cured. from Covid and no longer – as expected so far – also of having tested negative for a swab. It was therefore the proposal to remove the buffer from the “pass” and switch to the so-called “2G” system that unleashed the protesters’ anger.

The protest got out of hand, according to Nos. At the cry of “freedom”, the demonstrators detonated heavy fireworks and threw objects. Law enforcement, including the riot department, were present en masse and deployed a water cannon. At least one police car was set on fire and others were damaged by demonstrators. Firefighters were also hit while putting out the fire. “We were injured as a result of the warning shots,” admitted the police.

The Netherlands, where 21,026 new cases and 37 deaths were recorded yesterday, last weekend re-imposed some lockdown measures for three weeks: for example, bars and restaurants now close at 20. Mark Rutte’s government had already re-imposed the use of masks in shops at the beginning of November, because the situation is very serious. Never during the pandemic had these numbers been touched. And in hospitals, operations for heart and cancer patients have begun to be postponed to free up intensive care for Covid. Instead, schools remain open, and virologists propose extending the Christmas holidays to avoid their return to class.