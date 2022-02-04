Rotterdam, the historic De Hef bridge will be dismantled to allow the passage of Jeff Bezos’ yacht

The historic Rotterdam De Hef bridge will be temporarily dismantled to allow the passage of the superyacht of the entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. The historical society of the city is in revolt.

photo from Facebook

In the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, the Koningshavenbrug De Hef bridge will be partially dismantled to allow the passage of the boat of the billionaire entrepreneur founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos. Although it is a historic bridge, the structure will still be dismantled to allow the passage of the boat, too large to reach the sea without causing further maneuvers. The local government did know that said the request came from Oceanco, the shipping company that is building the entrepreneur’s yacht in Albalasserdam, east of the city. Temporarily removing the central part of the bridge is the only way to allow him to reach the sea.

There are many criticisms from historians and groups of residents, strongly opposed to the demolition, even if only temporary. A spokesman for the mayor tried to calm the controversy by asserting that Jeff Bezos will pay all costs for the intervention and that after the removal and passage of the ship, the structure will be reassembled. All work should take about a week.

The decision to dismantle the structure, according to the local administration, is “pure pragmatism” since the bridge cannot be raised like a drawbridge. Despite the defensive line adopted, the Historical Society of Rotterdam underlined the commitment made by the Municipality after the end of the restoration in 2017. “There are limits to what can be done to our heritage for profit,” said Tom Wesselink, member of society. The bridge is 72 m high and dates back to 1878, but the version in which it appears today is that of 1972. In 1940 it was heavily damaged by the Nazi bombing. It has not yet been decided when and how the bridge will be dismantled to allow the passage of the boat.