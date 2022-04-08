Rotund Zero, Watcher Chronicles and Super Bullet Break are coming to Nintendo Switch

The list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Rotund Zero – April, the 21st

A byte-sized retro-inspired experience!

Affordable Precision Rigs!

Short but very carefully designed levels!

Random levels keep 5 minute levels interesting!

Earn shiny medals in Time Attack mode!

Immerse yourself in a unique Rotund series experience!

Watcher Chronicles – April 28, 2022 – $19.99

Oh, poor player, I pity you… because on your journey you have found yourself on a dark page where the right path is lost… You cannot go back, because you have found the suffering you long for… Prepare your thumbs and trigger fingers because your journey has begun. penance…

super bullet break – 2022

Save the world of online gaming from total destruction in the world of ‘Super Bullet Break’, where online multiplayer games have been taken over by a rogue AI!

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.