Rough diamonds and the evolution of Adam Sandler

We have to admit: Netflix has been giving us so many joys lately. There are numerous quality products that boast the streaming service brand, and among these, we find Raw diamonds. The fascinating film was not only a winning bet by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, but it served as a springboard (40 years later) for Adam Sandler. In fact, the actor has always been attributed to zany films, with the sole purpose of making an audience laugh too bored by the classic Hollywood blockbusters, where you just shoot. And indeed it was precisely this that made him achieve success. His acting skills, together with his engaging comedy, have allowed him to remain in the common collective imagination. But what if, out of the blue, the star decided to totally change her style? Well, it seems that Sandler has every intention of proving it to us, starting with rough diamonds.

For all those who have already read our review, it is no mystery what we think of the work. Rough diamonds puts the viewer in a tight spot as few films have been able to do over time. It is claustrophobic, violent and often annoying. We do not want to scare you, mind you, but if you want to undergo the film, you will have to be careful. We finally have the chance to see a decidedly different Adam Sandler than we are used to. Forget about films like Together for strength or Grown-up weekend. There is nothing more to laugh at, envy or emulate. This time we are faced with a hostile setting, with shady figures and criminals ready to do anything to scrape together an extra wad of dollars. Among these he stands out, the protagonist Howard Ratner, who runs a jewelry store in Manhattan’s Diamond District. Yes, good old Sandler no longer passes himself off as a CIA secret agent or astronaut. In this case, he too is a person to be kept away from.

Are you still convinced that you know Adam Sandler?

Just like the customers you do business with with four zeroes, Howard it could easily be compared to a rat. With his cunning, he manages to make his way (with difficulty) into a world that repudiates him and punches him in the face, literally. His willingness to improve is often sold to the highest bidder, with his hands full of banknotes that will soon become a losing bet. What instantly catches the viewer’s attention is his personality. This because we are faced with suffering made person. It is his eyes that communicate it. He manages to talk about himself without even opening his mouth, a single, melancholy glance is enough to make us understand that he is not at ease in that context. But, on the other hand, he is the only one who seems to provide him with a minimum of security and trust me, talking about security in these circumstances is a big thing. But after all, why did Adam Sandler’s performance surprise us so much?

Let’s put it on the philosophical: Uncut diamonds is nothing more than the mood of an actor, now fed up with being labeled as he shouldn’t. All the hits he gets in the film are actually the massive reviews he gets in real life. The state of loneliness of Howard, together with the defeats, but also with the few victories he gets, I am the mirror of a Sandler ready to change things. And his determination should be an example and not a source of mockery. That’s right. His attitude has been perceived by many as hostile and out of place, not to mention “childish”. Many have lined up against him, especially members of the Academy, who refused to grant him a nomination for the 2020 Oscars. And it is precisely from this factor, that we can see how Sandler is underestimated in the cinema scene. Why say that all of his films are shoddy material and lacking in comedy? Why despise a man’s career so much, when there really are some dubious personalities?

Has the actor really reached the pinnacle of his career or is it just the beginning?

And while it deserves trust, a small dose of skepticism is more than legitimate. It is not a single film that makes a man a star (when it’s convenient yes), but in the Sandler case we all need an encore. I couldn’t agree more, and I sincerely hope the actor doesn’t keep his promise to intentionally make a bad movie, as confirmed by him time and time again. Cinema needs more stories like those of Howard Ratner, and we trust Netflix and the opportunity the company has given the actor. In fact, 4 new projects await us with the protagonist the click master. Ultimately, Adam Sandler knew how to take flight, perhaps not getting the historical period right for obvious reasons, but he did it anyway. However, this does not mean that it has to repudiate its past or its origins. Soon we will find out if he will really be up to dramatic roles and why not, seeing him at the cinema in this new guise would not mind at all.