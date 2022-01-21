Round 2 of the mega Xiaomi offers starts, discounts up to 38% but only for 10 days

If you are looking for great tech promotions, you will be happy to know that numerous products are available on the official Xiaomi store at a really discounted price! To start with the right verve this 2022, the store has in fact decided to continue with the promotions present on the Event Mi page, with even crazier discounts for the Winter Sale period!

Not bad, especially considering that we are talking about very interesting tech products, suitable for every price range and down even up to 38%! A real bargain, which must however be seized on the fly since, speaking of offers for the period of January, most of the promotions expire on 30 of the month!

The offers on the Xiaomi store are really numerous and all different from each other, ranging from classic smartphones to smart TVs and accessories of all kinds. Among the numerous proposals, we have decided to recommend you one of the most convenient: The Poco F3 5G 6GB + 128GB smartphone is available at a cost of € 299.90 against the list price of € 269.90, but only until tomorrow night! This is a flash sale, valid while stocks last and given the excellent performance of the Xiaomi phone, we strongly recommend that you buy it while it is still available!

If, on the other hand, you are looking for headphones that are valid at a bargain price, we recommend the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic which, only for this short period, they cost € 24.99 against the recommended price of € 39.99! A discount of 15 € on a product that can guarantee you up to 20 hours of autonomy, a dual microphone configuration to reduce noise during calls and an intelligent connection, which will activate whenever you open the special case!

However, before doing this, we remind you that this is still only one of the excellent offers that Xiaomi has put in place for this beginning of 2022 and that, for this reason, it is really worth visiting the entire page dedicated to the various promotions, in so you can track down the promotion that best suits your needs.

