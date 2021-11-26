Round of 16 Inter, are new sponsors coming? “Possible addition to the 30 million. The current agreements … “

In addition to representing oxygen for the club’s coffers, the Champions League round of 16 won by Simone Inzaghi’s Inter open up new revenue prospects for the club. As the Gazzetta dello Sport writes, in fact, it is by no means excluded that, in addition to those already existing, other sponsors will arrive to flesh out the club’s commercial earnings:

“Another aspect not to be underestimated: the return to that European elite from which Inter had distanced itself in spite of itself in 2012. In this sense, the benefit for Inter is twofold, because while it can return to attract champions, it also sees grow the brand value. This means potential new sponsors (in addition to those that already guarantee a figure close to 30 million) as well as a greater “weight” when renegotiating commercial agreements close to expiry. Ultimately, the leading role regained by the Nerazzurri also in Europe offers new growth prospects “.