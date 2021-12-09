Sports

Round of 16 of Champions, Atletico Madrid the most likely rival for Juve

Kim Lee
While waiting to know if Atalanta will also reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, the most probable crossings are already appearing. As reported by Sportmediaset, according to the system of cross vetoes – no matches between teams of the same group or the same nation – decided by the UEFA rules the most likely opponent for the Juventus in any case it would be Atlético Madrid (22.23% with the qualified Goddess and 18.71% otherwise), on a par with Villarreal (18.71% in fact) in the event of Atalanta passing the turn. If the orobics came out, however, the second most likely would be the bogeyman Paris Saint-Germain. In any case, Salzburg, Benfica and Sporting follow.

As for theInter, on the other hand, the most likely opponent is Manchester United in both scenarios (19.2% with Atalanta in the running, 18.71% otherwise). Followed by Liverpool (18.64%) and Manchester City (18.5%) in case of qualification of Gasperini’s team. The Reds, without the Goddess, would rise to 18.71% (same share as United at that point), with the City at 18.44%. Finally, in the case of Atalanta, Liverpool (19.34%) and Chelsea (19.33%) would be the most likely opponents, followed by Real Madrid (16.89%).

