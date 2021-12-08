“Round of 16 of the Champions League? Worried about Venice”

TURIN – “I’m happy with De Winter who played the whole game, even those who played a few minutes showed excellent things. We are happy for the first place, it shows that winning is not easy“. At the end of Juve-Malmoe, a match won by the bianconeri 1-0 and which – thanks to the 3-3 between Zenit and Chelsea – gave the top spot in the Champions League group, the coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke at the press conference.

Allegri: “In the second half we made the wrong approach” “But let’s put the game aside and think of Venice and I’m worried: I didn’t like the second half, we come from three victories without conceding a goal and on Saturday we play in a field where it is difficult to play. It is tight, it is particular, we do not know it and it will be useful to prepare well. In the second half the mental approach was wrong: we have created a lot, we must be calm but we cannot have such a low achievement percentage“.

Merry on Arthur, Rugani Dybala and De Winter “Arthur? A good race and I’m happy. I’m happy with him, with Rugani, with De Winter. The first half I was happy with everyone, in the second half we relaxed and it doesn’t have to happen, in view of the match against Venice. Dybala? Was not feeling well and I took it off but it has absolutely nothing. What player is De Winter? He is more central, then he has technical quality and can also be a full-back. He also played with personality and in the construction he can even put three“.

Allegri: “The round of 16? The only concern is Venice” “It was a good first half, we went in thinking that the game was going to sleep. They put some balls in the box, we made a mistake technically and lost control of the game. Are these last-minute qualifiers and firsts important signals or not? I said it before the match: being first does not let us know what will come out of the urn. Playing the eighth won’t be easy, the only concern is the Venice race. Given the trend since the beginning of the year, it is the most risky race, it must be prepared in the best way“.