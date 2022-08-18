Round of criticism and praise for Abinader’s speech

As soon as President Luis Abinader’s speech on his second government report Last Tuesday, from Santiago, a round of criticism and praise from the opposition, business entities, religious entities and opinion figures was unleashed, throwing heat into the debate and establishing dominance as a basic topic of discussion in public opinion.

The most definitive response was issued by former president Leonel Fernández, leader of the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party, when he defined Abinader’s administration as “two years of government with a lot of foam and little chocolate”.

This, according to Fernandez, was due “to the number of bitesexaggerations and broken promises” which, according to him, have prevailed during the current administration.

Fernández affirms that the Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) has been characterized by the “syndrome of the pitfalls and works not carried out”, referring to the amount of road infrastructure announced by the president in different parts of the country.

“This can be seen,” Fernández said, “by assessing that the government has promised some 223 works throughout the national territory, with a projected investment of 452 billion pesos”.

Among these he mentioned the entrances of Samaná and La Romana, Manzanillo and the ring roads of Navarrete, Francisco de Macorís, Azua and Baní.

He criticized that Abinader announced 62 thousand housing solutions but, to date, “the State has only delivered 28,000, of which 215 homes have been distributed between Los Alcarrizos and Azua.” After recalling that the President promised to build an oncology and trauma network, and the construction of three health cities in Santiago, San Cristóbal and San Francisco de Macorís, these works have not materialized and “many public hospitals have fallen into disrepair.”

“Snatching Hope”

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) declared through its general secretary, Charles Mariotti, that the government of Luis Abinader and the PRM are “snatching hope from Dominicans.”

“In these two years of government, people have gone from happiness to uncertainty and apathy,” Mariotti stressed.

In these first two years the government, he added, the government has “very little to celebrate and We Dominicans have a lot to mourn.”

“The famous change that they proclaimed so much has been backwards. Today people are beginning to say it everywhere: Abinader’s change was a failure, ”she sentenced.

”A play”

Meanwhile, Abel Martínez, mayor of Santiago and presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party, described the speech of the president of “a play”, and “with a prepaid public, where he did not deal with national problems”.

He criticized the president for not talking about the price of food, “or a specific plan to combat crime that is covering” the country.

“Oblivious to reality”

Former Vice President Margarita Cedeño maintains, through her Twitter account, that the President’s speech he is “completely unrealistic”.

He said that he would like the president to speak of economic prosperity and social welfare “looking into the eyes of the families that cannot afford to eat, the sick without access to medicine and the children without school lunch.”

“Hopeful, a challenge”

For its part, the Dominican Council of Evangelical Unity (Codue) described as “hopeful”, and in turn, “a challenge”, the address of the head of state.

Pastor Feliciano Lacen considers that the president showed a broad work program that commits him to continue investing directly in the health, food and education sectors.

This will allow, he added, “continue working to solve the deficit of classrooms, expand the coverage of public education and finish the educational centers that are under construction, recognizing that many times this is caused by the migratory scourge that threatens our peoples”.

The Codue believes that the government should try to address the problem of citizen insecurity and unite the different sectors of society to efficiently deal with this problem that is gaining ground in the country every day.”

However, the Council warns that, even though Abinader’s words are motivating and hopeful for many, “it is clear that the government must move from words to deeds.”

Comparison

Leonel Fernandez He also responded to the comparison of the costs of works built by past administrations with those that the president plans to build at a lower price.

Given this, he said It is “gross manipulation” confront works done and in operation with those that he (President) has in mind”.

“It is gross manipulation to compare works that have been built and are working with stings and unfulfilled promises; It’s about the difference between myth and reality,” said the former president, commenting on Abinader’s speech.