round-up on famous tattooed women and their inspiring designs

Celebrities, whether French, British, American or otherwise, have always been able to surprise and impress us, even shock us. From outrageous outfits to extravagant hairstyles, notorious people attract all eyes and cause various gossip. Their tattoos are not excluded from this generalization – it is indeed these interesting designs that caught our attention. Focusing on the ladies, we offer you a zoom on the star tattoo from all angles.

In our list today, we have selected mainly singers and actresses, most of whom are American (of various origins). Naturally, there are tattooed women who do not fit into these categories… However, we had to include them in our gallery of trendy tattoos as sources of inspiration. So, without further introductions, here is our roundup on the quirky, attractive, meaningful, enigmatic or otherwise worthy of admiration star tattoo!

Star tattoo inspiration: what are the best models?

The trumpet inside Lady Gaga’s bicep symbolizes her great love for music

Apparently Megan Fox is passionate about Shakespeare because she got a tattoo of a King Lear quote

French singer Alizée Jacotey and her cool manga and anime style arm drawings

Gorgeous singer Lana del Rey has several lettering tattoos in various places

What do you think of its inscriptions “Trust no one” and “Paradise” on the sides of the hands?

The actresses of the television series “Pretty Little Liars” opted for the initials of their characters

Can you guess who is carrying these little drawings? It’s Kelly Osbourne!

The British singer who is currently expecting a baby has more bold tattoos

Star tattoo: Scarlett Johansson has multiple patterns all over her body

She is a fan of symbolic animals and roses which she wears on her back and ribs

Scarlett often wears dresses with cutouts specifically to display her designs

The bracelet she has on the hilt has a Mjöllnir (Thor’s hammer) charm.

You can probably guess which is the famous Barbadian wearing this constellation…

Of course, it’s Rihanna and it’s not her only star tattoo to proudly display!

Australian animator Ruby Rose is also known for her multitude of color tattoos

Katy Perry and her “Go with the flow” lettering in Sanskrit on the inside of the upper arm

Aside from her sakura tattoos for the Met Gala, Cara Delevingne has more than 20 designs on her skin

Among the most notorious are the yantra patterns on the back and the diamonds on the ear.

The snake skeleton on his hand and finger is one of the most interesting to mention

Cara also eternalized her mother’s name, Pandora, inside her bicep.

And if you think 20 tattoos is too much, extravagant Miley Cyrus has over 70!

OK, they’re basically microtattoos, but they’re full of personal meaning.

Portraits of loved ones, names of friends, small symbols and song titles are in the spotlight

In fact, small symbolic tattoos are among the favorites of many famous ladies.

Caroline Receveur combined them with floral motifs on the forearm and dates in Roman numerals

American actress Hilary Duff is another celebrity who can boast about 20 tattoos

The popular Texan loves minimalist style designs that aren’t too flashy

She has a small wishbone on her forearm which is also known as a “wishbone”.

Finally, it’s Drew Barrymore’s adorable star tattoo: her daughters’ names on the hilt