Roundhouse working on a PvPvE shooter featuring Marvel or DC superheroes? – Multiplayer.it

The superhero-based video game market has expanded considerably in recent years, especially thanks to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently too Roundhouse Studios, one of Bethesda’s studios that grew out of the ashes of Human Head Studios, may be working on a multiplayer shooter with PvPvE elements based on a Marvel or DC licensed.

As reported by Twitter user @ FaizShaikh7681, the LinkedIn profile of one of the developers at Roundhouse Studios suggests that Human Head Studios was working on a team-based multiplayer third-person shooter that mixed PvP and PvE elements. The game was made with Unreal Engine 4 and based on a large license from the comic world. We talk about it in the past, as the works seem to have been suspended after the re-foundation of Human Head in Roundhouse Studios in 2019.

However, another Roundhouse Studios developer’s LinkedIn profile mentions a project not yet announced and with the work started, coincidentally, in 2019 and still active with over 50 developers at work.

It could therefore be the same project or something completely different, difficult to say since the information is quite vague at the moment. We will certainly know more in the near future. And who knows, maybe already during this week’s The Game Awards 2021.