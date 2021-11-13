Roundup of films directed by Roman Polanski A weekend dedicated to great cinema

A weekend dedicated to Roman Polanski’s great cinema today and tomorrow at the Cinema Teatro Scipione Ammirato in Montaione. Visions organized by the Angelo Azzurro cinema club in Castelfiorentino for the review ‘The great masters 13’. It starts tonight at 9.15 pm with ‘Cul de sac’ from 1966 with Lionel Stander, Jack MacGovran, Donald Pleasange and Francoise Dorléac while tomorrow at 5.30 pm ‘Chinatown’ from 1974 will be screened, with Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston. Perhaps the best-known film ‘Rosemary’i baby’ of 1968 with Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon and Maurice Evans will instead be on the big screen next Wednesday at La Stanza Rossa in Castelfiorentino. On the occasion, the volume ‘The knife in the soul: Roman Polanski’s cinema’ will also be available with unpublished essays by film critics, which can be purchased with a 33% discount. To attend the screenings, you must show up with a Green pass and wear a mask, as well as leave your personal details along with the telephone number on a card which will then be destroyed after 15 days. Reservations are preferable, especially at La Stanza Rossa which has only 25 seats.







