Roustan expects to see a different Messi this season

Landed at PSG with great fanfare in the summer of 2021, it is an understatement to say that Lionel Messi disappointed for its first season under the red and blue tunic. But since the launch of this 2022-2023 financial year, the Pulga puts on a very encouraging face. It’s simple, in two official matches, the Argentinian has scored three goals and provided two assists. What to see him regain his real level?

“We were very hard on him”

Present on the set of The Channel The Team, Didier Roustan was asked to speak on the case of the former Blaugrana. According to him, the criticisms he has received since his arrival in Paris are somewhat exaggerated. And if he has no expectation of finding the Leo Messi of the 2010s, the journalist believes, however, that the number 30 from the Ile-de-France region will have a completely different season: “It is true that we necessarily expected a lot more. We felt hesitant. At times, it was difficult to recognize the Lionel Messi that everyone knows. Even at the end of the side of Barcelona, he continued to carry a team on his shoulders. A team that was, without him, on the edge of the precipice. On the other side, we were also very hard on him last season given his new environment. Even from a football point of view, it was the antithesis of everything he had known since the age of 13. But I find that he also had this nobility to put himself at the service of the collective. I find this beautiful. We will never find the real Messi, but I think he will be much better this season for a whole host of reasons. »