route through the island visited by the actress

The best islands to travel this summer

Hotels in which it seems that you are abroad without leaving Spain

Talking about international tourism in Spain is synonymous with talking about Ibiza. The Balearic island, which had so much echo in the 70s as a crib hippy and millionaire boom in the 80s, continues to be one of the country’s favorite vacation destinations for tourists. Because Ibiza has it all: nature, coast, leisure and, also, charming corners where you can still breathe your seventies soul and submit to relax more absolute.

Having been a meeting point for different cultures has turned the island into an emblem in which cultural goods go hand in hand with heritage creating an irresistible travel offer. This is guaranteed by the data, but also what we can learn after seeing faces of celebrities as recognized as Emma Watsonwho travels frequently to Ibiza every year and has already placed it on his list of regular destinations.

To the one who was an actress in her day Harry Potter and today she is one of the most recognized activists on the current scene, she visited different geographical points and establishments on this island that, perfectly, could be part of a travel guide for all future visitors to Ibiza.

What to see in Ibiza according to Emma Watson

Where to eat: Es Torrent restaurant

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gastronomy is one of the strong points of the island and the restaurant that Emma Watson visited on one of her first visits that we could see, accompanied by Luke Evans, stands out as a successful recommendation among its culinary options. She chose the Es Torrent restaurant, located in the cove that gives it its name, on the south coast of Ibiza.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Es Torrent bets on zero kilometer cuisine as its main added value. It was born in 1984 as a wooden kiosk and has evolved to become one of the claims of everyone who visits this enclave. In its menu, seafood cuisine predominates in a variety of starters, dishes to share and individual dishes, among which its paellas, fish or shellfish stand out. On the company’s website they say they are “a restaurant with the soul of a beach bar…or a beach bar with the soul of a restaurant”.

Where to sleep: Six Senses

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This same year, Emma Watson returned to the Balearic Islands and stayed in one of the most exclusive hotels in Ibiza. Not only the location of the Six Senses manages to distinguish it (it is located in the bay of Xarraca, to the north), but its facilities make it one of the preferred hotels by lovers of luxury.

The Six Senses has it all: semi-detached houses, mansions, suites or caves with a swimming pool with eclectic, yet sophisticated decoration, which blend in with the surroundings, have views of the crystal-clear waters of the sea and are a true oasis of disconnection.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Staying at this hotel is an experience not to forget. In addition to its sea views and proximity to the coast, it has a swimming pool infinity ideal for relaxing, as can also be done in its spa area where there are different services: gym, hammam, sauna, beauty treatments… Everything to improve the well-being of its guests.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

it’s not a hotel only adultsbut has a service nanny to take care of the children and activities, both for them and for adults, such as paddle surfing, kayaks, sustainable workshops or meditations at dawn. An offer that is complemented by the hippie market that is set up in San Joan de Labritja every Sunday or the days under the sun in Benirrás cove.

What to see: Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To recharge energy and face the heat, an ice cream is always a good option. On this last visit we were able to see Emma Watson meeting with some friends at the Santa Gertrudis ice cream parlor, considered one of the best in Ibiza.

This ice cream parlor, which is famous thanks to the variety of ice cream flavors on its menu (and is one of the few that offer gluten-free cones), is located in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, an inland town with a bohemian air of white houses with local shops, art galleries and a wide variety of bars and restaurants, such as the Costa bar (famous for its food and its decoration hippy) or La Finca la Plaza, the definitive restaurant to dine next to the church if you are looking to create a romantic and rustic evening.

What to do: A horse ride

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the latest images that have been seen of Emma Watson in Ibiza, the actress enjoys a horse ride. Although the area is unknown, the one that surrounds the Six Senses is an ideal space to carry out this equestrian activity since nature completely surrounds the complex, but the routes that exist on the island for horseback riding are many, even more so if it is a natural environment. From north to south, there will always be a path nearby where you can enjoy this experience.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io