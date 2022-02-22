Route to Nicaragua in check for Cubans

Since last November, the Nicaraguan government granted Cubans the facility to travel to its territory, without the need for visas (visa-free), these nationals are desperately seeking flights to Nicaragua from Cuba, some for the possibility of making cheap purchases and resell on the island and others as the way to migrate to the United States. For many it is the starting point of a long road to the southern border of the northern country, but the road is getting more difficult every day.

Although there are no official figures that collect the exact number of these migratory flows, several organizations point out that the wave of Cubans using Nicaragua as a route to the United States is increasing. While on the island, many sell their properties to begin a journey towards the “American dream”.

At the end of January, Adam Isaacson, of the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (WOLA), warned of the increase in the number of Cubans embarking on the Central American route using Nicaragua as a starting point. He pointed out that Cubans and Haitians were among the five nationalities with the most presence on the United States border with Mexico.

According to this organization, on the Aztec border with the United States, there has been an increase in the presence of Cubans since the end of 2021, going from 862 in the month of August to almost 8,000 Cubans in December. Almost daily the press reports the capture of migrants in countries like Guatemala or Mexico, being returned in numbers of hundreds to the island. The official Granma newspaper itself reported that last year, with restrictions, at least a thousand Cubans had been returned.

THE ROUTE OF THE CUBANS THROUGH NICARAGUA

The Cubans’ route through Nicaragua to the United States is a 4,000-kilometer journey full of dangers along the way, full of mafias, coyotes, and migratory surveillance blocks along the way. However, the Cubans are doing it, despite the robberies, requests for money or even car accidents that have cost the lives of these nationals in Nicaragua.

But the route is getting narrower every day and many fear that the measure will be eliminated in a short time, due to this migratory wave. In fact, this week several news came out that put an end to the plans of several Cubans seeking to leave the island by plane. For example the Colombian Consulate eliminated transit visas until further notice. This eliminated the possibility of using the Dorado Airport as a stopover to get to Nicaragua.

Last Friday, Costa Rica announced that it was imposing a transit visa on Cuban citizens with the aim of reducing the entries of these nationals on their way to Nicaragua. Little by little, the possibilities of using this road towards the United States are becoming more difficult.

FLIGHTS TO NICARAGUA FROM CUBA

It was not the only bad news. Days before, the Panamanian company Copa Airlines announced that it would no longer sell air tickets from Cuba to any Central American country, due to the “high demand” and “low availability” of the airline.

While the Venezuelan Conviasa was only rescheduling old connections that were lost during the health crisis. The only option that remains is the Caribbean regional Aruba Airlines, on flights to Nicaragua. If you want to know the whole calendar: click here.