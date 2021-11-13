Rovella and Cambiaso shine in the Under 21 that stretches Ireland

Deserved and very important victory for Italy Under 21 in Dublin against Ireland (0-2: goals from Lucca and Cancellieri): Nicolato’s azzurrini take a decisive step forward towards qualification for the European category. The two genoans, products of the cantera directed by Michele Sbravati, Rovella and Cambiaso shone: the winger went close to scoring at the beginning of the second half, with a shot to face that ended up high on the crossbar. Rovella not only inspired the Italian maneuver, but came close to scoring on two occasions in the second half: in the 72nd minute his attempt kicked from the edge of the penalty area, blocked in two halves by Maher. Five minutes later, the Genoa director tried again with his left: another save by the Irish goalkeeper. Shortly after, Rovella served a delicious ball for Colombo who re-engaged the Irish goalkeeper.

Italy is 10 points in second place, four points behind Sweden who won against Bosnia.



