Rovella Juve, the Juventus future speaks: “I have to be honest about this.” Thus the midfielder on loan to Genoa

Nicolò Rovella, midfielder of the Genoa but owned by Juventus, in an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport talked about his growth and the arrival in the rossoblù of Shevchenko.

GROWTH – «I certainly have more experience here in the Under 21s, I had already played in other youth national teams but here it is different, the more games you play the more you grow. I have grown from all points of view, but there is still a lot to do ».

IMPROVE FORWARD – «It’s something I’m working on and I’m trying to improve, also in Genoa, because I miss being more incisive in front, with goals and assists. I have to work on it ».

SHEVCHENKO – «He was a great player so he understands the dynamics of the locker room and the pitch. He can do well at Genoa, I hope so ».

GENOA – «We are a team, but perhaps a little compact. And when we enter the field we are not always very concentrated, so then we try to recover and we lose lucidity ».

ARRIVAL IN GENOA – “First of all my grandfather was born in Genoa, so it’s a bit of a family thing. When I was 13, Genoa called me: I didn’t believe it, I played for Alcione, an amateur club, I said to myself imagine if such an important club calls me. Instead I went there and fell in love with the sports center and the company. They immediately welcomed me well. It was a choice of heart ».

NEW PROPERTY – “I met the presidents, they are very ambitious.”

JUVENTUS – “I have to be honest, I don’t think about it. When someone is called up by an important club like Juventus it is certainly an honor, but I only think of Genoa and doing well with Genoa “