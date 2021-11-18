Roverato new president of Autogrill – ilGiornale.it

Autogrill SpA announces, through an official press release, that Paolo Zannoni he effectively resigned from the office of chairman of the company’s board of directors.

In thanking him for the contribution provided starting from February 2019, the date on which Zannoni had assumed his office, the Board of Directors also announced that his successor was appointed today. The role of chairman of the BoD will be covered by Paolo Roverato, former Director of Autogrill SpA since April 2008 as well as a member of the Control, Risk and Corporate Governance Committee, the Human Resources Committee and the Company’s Strategies and Sustainability Committee, roles from which the person concerned resigned today

Graduated in business administration from the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, Paolo Roverato is a chartered accountant and auditor. Following over ten years of work experience carried out within Arthur Andersen SpA, in 2002 he became a manager of Edizione Srl, reaching the specific role of Investment Director. In addition to this, he has joined the boards of directors of numerous companies, among which the Autogrill press release recalls World Duty Free SpA, Telecom Italia media SpA, Gemina SpA, Aeroporti di Roma SpA, Investimenti infrastructures SpA, Leonardo Srl, Schematrentaquattro SpA, Schematrentanove Srl, Immobiliare Italia Srl, Sagat-Aeroporto di Torino SpA, and finally Aeroporto di Firenze SpA He was CEO of Aeroporti Holding SpA He was also CEO of Aeroporti Holding SpA

At present, Paolo Roverato holds the role of director of Edizione Property SpA and Compañia de Tierras Sud Argentino Sa and Maccarese SpA, that of managing director of Alberghi Srl, sole director of Edizione Agricola Srl and that of statutory auditor of Alì SpA

Furthermore, on the same day today, the Board of Directors of Autogrill SpA appointed Laura Cioli as a member of the Control, Risk and Corporate Governance Committee, replacing Paolo Roverato, and reduced the number of members of the Human Resources Committee and the Company’s Strategies and Sustainability Committee to three.