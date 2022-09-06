Rovi launches its treatment for schizophrenia in Spain

Juan López-Belmonte, president of Rovi.

has started the marketing in Spain of(Risperidone ISM) forthus continuing with the plan to launch this new drug, which is already present in the markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and Austria.

This medicine is a new sustained-release injectable antipsychotic administered every four weeks for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults in which tolerability and effectiveness with oral risperidone have been established, based on the ISM technology developed and patented by Rovi. From the first injection, achieves therapeutic drug concentrations similar to those achieved with oral risperidone maintaining them sustained during the administration period (28 days), without the need for a loading dose or supplementation with oral risperidone.



Improved adherence to treatment

“Okedi has a differential pharmacological profile thanks to our ISM technology, which allows the antipsychotic to be released immediately and sustained, without requiring a loading dose or supplementation with oral risperidone. These characteristics, together with the efficacy and safety results obtained in the Prisma-3 clinical trial may contribute to increasing adherence to treatment and improve the therapeutic alliance between the healthcare professional and the patient from day one who has suffered a relapse of schizophrenia, with the aim of being able to facilitate their functional recovery and reintegration into society”, commented Javier Martínez, Medical Director of Rovi.

Eduard Vieta Pascual, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Psychiatry and Psychology Service at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​explained that “there are many types of innovation”. “In this case, we welcome a new formulation of a classic drug, risperidone, which provides immediate and sustained plasma levels of the drug, without requiring loading dose or supplementation with oral risperidone. With this, we incorporate a new alternative to the treatment of people with schizophrenia, “he says.

Miquel Bernardo Arroyo, Coordinating Professor of Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona and Senior Consultant at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​highlights that “the arrival of this new presentation of a leading antipsychotic is good news, since the incorporation of a monthly sustained-release risperidone provides an option that is not only effective and with proven tolerance, but also contributes to the sustainability of the care required by patients with schizophrenia, care that can be prolonged over time. These factors are associated with the attitude of the patient towards the medication, that of the caregivers and also that of the Health Administration. These are factors that define a framework more conducive to the development of a therapeutic alliance between all the parties involved in the recovery process from an illness such as schizophrenia, which continues to be a challenge for psychiatry and public health”.



About the Prisma-3 pivotal study

The positive results of pivotal study Prisma-3 on the efficacy and safety of Okedi in patients with schizophrenia show that with two different doses (75 mg and 100 mg, monthly) the pre-specified objectives in the key primary and secondary efficacy variables for the treatment of patients with acute exacerbation of schizophrenia have been achieved. The primary efficacy endpoint, Panss total score (mean difference, 95 percent CI), was significantly improved from baseline to day 85 with Risperidone ISM 75 and 100 mg, with placebo-adjusted differences of -13.0 (-17.3 to -8.8; p

Significantly improved mean changes were also obtained for the key secondary endpoint, Okedi CGI-S score, from baseline to day 85 compared with placebo, of -0.7 (-1.0 to -0.5; p<0.0001), for both doses. The statistically significant improvement in efficacy in the PANSS it was observed as early as 8 days after the first injection for the 100 mg dose and in the case of CGI-S a significant improvement was observed at day 8 for both doses.

The most frequently reported adverse drug reactions were increased blood prolactin (11.7 percent), hyperprolactinemia (7.2 percent), akathisia (5.5 percent), headache (4.8 percent ), drowsiness (4.1 percent), weight gain (3.8 percent), pain at the injection site (3.1 percent), and dizziness (3.1 percent). No new or unexpected relevant security information was recorded. Likewise, patients who successfully completed the double-blind phase were offered to continue in a long-term extension phase (12 months), in which treatment with Okedi (75 mg or 100 mg) was administered every four weeks in an open-label manner. New, clinically stable patients (“de novo” patients) were also included in this open-label phase of the study.

It was observed that long-term treatment was effective, safe and well tolerated in adult patients with schizophreniaregardless of the initial severity of their illness or whether they were previously treated with Okedi during an acute exacerbation or switched from stable doses of oral risperidone. Its total relapse rate of 10.7 percent demonstrated at 12 months, as well as its re-hospitalization rate, where only 9 of 215 patients required hospitalization, demonstrate the prolonged effect of Okedi in controlling the psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia. In terms of long-term tolerability results, Okedi has shown an adverse event withdrawal rate of 3.2 percent (7 of 215 patients), in those adverse events that are most bothersome to patients, such as akathisia, decreased libido, extrapyramidal disorders, or weight gain.