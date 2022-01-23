Rovigo, because the 1,200 Amazon employees are forced to park in reverse

The employees of the Amazon factory in Castelguglielmo are forced by the multinational to park their car in reverse. The reason? The security.

The establishment of Amazon of Castelguglielmo, in the province of Rovigo, overlooks the Transpolesana, the Statale 433 which connects Rovigo with Verona. Many will therefore have noticed that the cars they find in the open space in front of the company have all been park in reverse. It is not a coincidence but a rule, among other things mandatory.

The reason for this choice of the multinational is related to safety, as the company itself explains:

At Amazon, the health and safety of workers is our top priority. The introduction of the safety standard relating to the method of parking in reverse allows us to prevent any accidents due to the visibility of any obstacles or passing pedestrians. Our safety culture permeates everything we do throughout the company.

However, it must be said that the layout of the Amazon of Castelguglielmo it’s not new, but it takes place in all the multinational plants, both in Italy and abroad, as reported by the Corriere del Veneto. For the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, it’s best if its employees do the maneuver in reverse when they arrive. awake and focusedrather than returning, after the shift, tired and fatigued.

And the provincial secretary of the CGIL, Pieralberto Colombo, not surprising. “Also Adriatic Lng had this rule when the headquarters were in Porto Viro and there was a controller in the parking lot “, he tells Corriere. Now, however, this is no longer the case because the Adriatic Lng offices” do not have parking in the area of ​​responsibility of the company and therefore this parking rule does not exist “.