Rovio removed games from app stores for Russia and Belarus

Finnish company Rovio, creator of video games like Angry Birds, announced that it has removed all its products from app stores, including Google Play and the App Store, in Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the company on March 9 through from your Twitter account.

“In-app purchases have been disabled for games downloaded from these markets. There will be no upcoming game updates available in Russia and Belarus,” Rovio said.

Rovio is just one of many companies from various sectors that have decided to cease operations or withdraw from Russia, after the Russian government launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

PlayStation suspended sales in Russia

Through a statement published on March 9, Sony joined a call for peace to end the invasion in Ukraine and revealed that they will sanction Russia by stopping sending software and hardware. They will also close their operations in that country.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine. We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, along with the release of Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation Store operations in Russia,” the company wrote.

The sale of games and services through the PlayStation Store was also stopped. Sony added that the corporation will make a donation of two million dollars to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Acnur) and the international NGO Save the Children, in order to support the victims of the war.

The tech companies that withdrew from Russia

Russia’s international isolation after its invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, as more and more actors join. A hard blow for the entire Russian industry can come from the technological section.

Microsoft suspended the sale of its services, it will leave the country without access to updates to the Windows operating system, as well as Xbox video game servers. Similarly, the blocking of the main Russian media outlets from their news service was announced.

Another software developer leaving is Adobe. This leaves out your Creative Cloud software suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and more), or apps like Acrobat Reader. In the field of hardware and electronics, since March 1, Apple products can no longer be purchased online, while its Apple Pay payment platform will have limitations. Manufacturers such as Lenovo and HP have also closed their operations, while Intel has banned the sale of its microchips.

