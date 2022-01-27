Rowland in command; Giovinazzi 20th, last De Vries

The ex-Alfa Romeo driver in F1 struggles to make his debut in the electric world championship and ends the first free practice session in the rear positions.

Oliver Rowland and Mahindra line up the competition in the first of the two free practice sessions of the Diriyah E-Prix which opens the eighth season of Formula E, “promoted” to the FIA ​​World Championship since last year. The British driver leads by 158 thousandths the champion of two years ago Antonio Félix Da Costa (DS Techeetah) and 180 the other British Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti). It does not go beyond the twentieth and third last performance by Antonio Giovinazzi with the Gen2 Dragon Penske but the defending champion does worse Nyck De Vries (Mercedes) who damages his car against a wall and remains on foot after only two laps.

For the Dutch driver, a start to the World Championship … a nightmare. After just a couple of laps, Nyck was unable to avoid widening the trajectory at the exit of the “brow” of turn 3. Thanks to the still very dirty asphalt, Gen2 number 17 touched the concrete protections with the left side. Rear wheel damaged and session neutralized after just five minutes from the green light to move the “Mercedes” to a safe area.

After the initial unexpected event, the session resumed and continued without other hitches of particular importance but – precisely because of the still very dusty ground – the times that matter have begun to appear on the monitors of the teams only in the end of the thirty-minute session. Shining in the spotlight was Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra. The former British Nissan driver set the best time in minutes, 10 seconds and 559 thousandths, putting behind the “Season 6” champion Antonio Félix Da Costa (+0.158), the British Jake Dennis (+0.180) and the other DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne. It is widely believed (by drivers) that lap times will drop by five or even six seconds over the course of the Saudi weekend.

Interlocutory, as mentioned, the debut of Antonio Giovinazzi (+1.883), who remained more or less constantly in the rear positions, struggling with his debut in Formula E within a race weekend but after all also … absolutely, since the Italian had had the opportunity to drive the Gen2 only in the Valencia tests last autumn and afterwards had only been able to train … in the simulator. To be fair, teammate Sergio Sette Camara did not do much better than him, eighteenth one second and 396 thousandths from the top with the other Dragon Penske car. That Giovinazzi (with his origin from the GP of the highest formula) is an indisputable “bonus” for the electric world, testifies in fact Antonio’s leadership in the current Fanboost ranking with 24% of the preferences, against 23 from Da Costa, 14 from Stoffel Vandoorne and 7 from his teammate (and reigning champion) De Vries.

Returning to the top neighborhoods of the rankings, Mitch Evans scores the fifth performance for Jaguar, while his (much more rated) teammate does not go beyond the sixteenth time Sam Bird. At the wheel of the beautiful Venturi in “total black” livery Edoardo Mortara “prints” the sixth time to 521 thousandths from Rowland and thus welcomes … the newcomer (in the Monegasque team) Lucas Di Grassi: ninth to 674 thousandths. Seventh and eighth time for Pascal Wehrlein with the best of Porsches (Andrè Lotterer is eleventh) and eighth for the veteran Sebastien Buemi with the most “snappy” of Nissan: only seventeenth his new team-mate Maximilian Guenther who took over from Rowland. At the moment, the best deal seems to have done the latter, but we are only at the crack of dawn of a very long season.