Roy Barreras criticizes Fajardo’s formula

Roy Barreras, today in the Historical Pact, questioned Luis Gilberto Murillo, Sergio Fajardo’s vice-presidential formula for having joined with that sector.

The senator considers that this project failed and that is why the former Minister of the Environment of Juan Manuel Santos should have gone with the Historical Pactwho sees more chances of winning.

“I have seen wrong people, but nobody more lost than Luis Gilberto Murillo. He bought a ticket for the Titanic when even the musicians are abandoning it! And he had a VIP ticket on the winning ocean liner! Gustavo Petro”, assured Barreras.

I’ve seen wrong people, but no one more lost than @LuisGMurillo . He bought a ticket for the titanic when even the musicians are already abandoning it! And I had a VIP ticket on the winning ocean liner! @petrogustavo — Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras) March 17, 2022

Some have replied that, unlike the senator, Murillo did not do it out of political calculations, but for other deeper reasons. Roy Barreras came to the Pact a few months ago after resigning from the La U party.

The invitation from Petrism was made a few days ago by Gustavo Petro himself, who said in a statement that if he wins the Presidency, He would appoint a “black and democratic” person as ambassador of Colombia to the United States, which many interpreted as a flirtation with Murillo.

The former governor of Chocó agreed to be Sergio Fajardo’s vice-presidential formula, after a few months ago he resigned from entering the Hope Center Coalition because he felt that the doors were closed to him.

“What I felt is that I was not welcome in the coalition. When a candidate arrived, in my case black, Afro-descendant, and when a female candidate (Ingrid Betancourt) arrived, the discussion began that there were many candidates and that gave us a very bad signal,” the former governor said a few months ago.

It was when Juan Manuel Galán asked that, given the diversity of candidacies in the Esperanza Center, they agree on a mechanism by which three applicants could remain.

Sergio Fajardo highlighted this Thursday the important experience that Murillo has. “He was the best bachelor in his department, mining engineer, master’s in engineering sciences, governor of his department, director of the presidential program ‘We are all Pacific’, minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, visiting professor at MIT (Instituto Tecnológico of Massachusetts), consultant to the United States Development Agency,” said the candidate.

The former minister responded that he is honored by the role he will have to face. “For me it is a great honor to be Fajardo’s vice-presidential formula. “Sergio is a great friend of many years and you can be sure that we have the best proposals to lead change in Colombia. And don’t forget, the power is in the regions,” said Murillo.

The former governor has excelled academically. He obtained a scholarship to study mining engineering in Moscow, through Icetex, due to his high academic score.

In addition, he has managed to establish important contacts and relationships with American politics, especially with Democratic representatives and Afro communities in that country.

He has said that what he wants for Colombia is to decentralize politics and to look more at the regions. And clearly one of his focuses has always been Chocó.

The former governor also met a few days ago with former President César Gaviria at his home, a place where several presidential candidates have passed, including Gustavo Petro himself.

The meeting lasted just over two hours, in which they discussed various issues, including the need for a basic income, better education and the strengthening of health in Colombia.

Murillo had decided to go alone to the first round through Renaciente Colombia, but when invited, he preferred to join Fajardo’s campaign, who was the winner of that coalition last Sunday with 723,084 votes.

Until this Friday, the presidential candidates have a deadline to register their vice-presidential formulas that will accompany them for the first round in May.