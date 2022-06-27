royal doll | Cuyo’s diary

A couple of images of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie in her traditional pink jumpsuit caused a sensation and revealed the start of filming for the film, which will be based on the toy that will be expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough, with the aim of showing a flesh and bone doll

For the artist from Queensland (Australia), daughter of Scottish parents and raised on a farm, this feature film, which will be released on July 23, 2023, will be a new challenge in her career alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, her eternal boyfriend, and directed by Greta Gerwig.

The film The Wolf of Wall Street, accompanying Leo DiCaprio, was the one that opened the doors of Hollywood in 2013 and with which he won Revelation at the Empire Awards and the MTV Movie Awards. And, currently, she is one of the most popular stars for her role as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s girlfriend, in Suicide Squad and Birds of prey, the solo title of her character.

Quoted actress and activist, through social networks, alternates inspiring messages to explore alternative forms of energy in favor of the planet as Ambassador of Sustainability and Electric Vehicles of Nissan; productions such as the face of Chanel and covers in renowned fashion magazines.

Married to Tom Ackerley, whom she met on the set of Suite Française, at almost 32 years old, Margot proved that women are not just pretty faces.

LOOKS. Adventuress. Margot dares to colors and outfits that range from the most “chic” for the red carpet and special events to more comfortable and informal styles for everyday life, opting for casual hairstyles with waves and natural makeup in neutral tones.