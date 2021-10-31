Royal Family, after the Queen’s health problems comes Harry’s time: that’s what happened

Apparently the Royal Family doesn’t have a moment of rest. After the news of the queen’s poor health, it’s up to Harry

News of fire those coming from the Web. Apparently, for the Royal Family, the concern is not going to subside. At least for now. Some time ago, in fact, news had alarmed the British people because of an illness that had struck Queen Elizabeth. Above all he had frightened his shelter lightning in the night.

After the investigations of the case that the doctors wanted to implement, the situation for her was completely relaxed. Healthy rest for the queen, especially for the thousands of commitments that characterize his life. The photo portraying her in the palace in videoconference on Zoom went around the world, to meet two ambassadors. Her doctors also advised her against the use of alcohol, such as champagne and her trusty Martini Dry.

But if for her the situation seems more and more to recover, for Harry the opposite happens. After the break with the Royal Family and the relationships that have cracked at the palace, it is time for Harry to face a bad disease with which has been living together for 5 years.

Harry is sick, the confession of the Duke of Sussex

Harry is back to being talked about again, but this time the relationship with the Royal Family has nothing to do with it. His health is at stake. “My life at court was a bit like Jim Carrey’s on The Truman Show. My life is like a mix between the Truman Show and living in a zoo “. He had pointed out Prince Harry in an interview when he talked about his problems at court with the entire Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex confesses that he was already ill as a child, but he pretended nothing was happening by masking everything with a fake happiness and well-being. “When you are upset about something and you are not well, go for help. I, like everyone else, tried to mask what I really felt by pretending to feel good. I rejected the feelings “. With his psychotherapist, Harry stays facing a hard and long journey.

Named EMDR, this is the therapy that Harry has been following for 5 years to be able to eradicate a disease that afflicts his soul. Lately, strong panic attacks they jeopardized his health and serenity. The reason lies precisely in the recent hospitalization of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Apparently, Prince Harry feels guilty for not being able to say goodbye to his grandfather. The thought of being able to live the same thing with the grandmother destroyed it.