Royal Family News coming soon the cartoon of Prince George

We watched the trailer – it’s hilarious! As a result, now we’re imagining Kate Middleton and Prince Willian trying to explain to Prince George that – yes – Gary Janetti created a cartoon about the royal family. And that the protagonist is just him, of course. The news is now official, everything really happened and responds to the name of The Prince, the new hbo project already available in streaming from midnight on July 29. The TV series in one word? Not to be missed, of course.

Let us proceed step by step. The tv series cartoon about the life of prince George in the British royal family was born from another idea, even more embryonic: the producer and screenwriter Gary Janetti, who we already know for The Griffins and Will and Grace, began to post funny and very nice memes about Prince George in conjunction with the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan. The posts, highly acclaimed by its digital community, have so far captured the attention of many, including celebrities. So, if the memes were so successful, why not create – with the same ironic (and sometimes sarcastic) tone – a cartoon? Said, done. Gary Janetti made it with HBO, also lending the voice to the main protagonist: Prince George!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What to expect from the new cartoon The Prince? First of all, all the members of the royal family. In the 12 episodes, you will find a Queen Elizabeth always on the hunt for snacks (but really?), a Prince Charles who scalps at the idea of becoming king, a little baby Louis who drives his older brother crazy (although, we doubt that William and Kate’s children are contemptuous as the series shows!). And of course, there will be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already married and settled in their villa in Los Angeles. Who will lend the voice to Harry? Bloom, Orlando. We told you it’s unmissable, isn’t it?

