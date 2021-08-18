Royal Family News, Harry and Meghan in support of Afghanistan

Rolled up sleeves. Faced with the current tragic situation in Afghanistan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the field to defend human rights of the most fragile. A unison statement, a list of charities you can support with a donation. The commitment of the Dukes of Sussex thus looks to the future of a country that is once again in decline, and at the same time dusts off, in everyone’s memory, the long gone days when Harry fought personally on the Afghan front.







Afghanistan remains – like it or not – a founding chapter in Prince Harry’s military career (Will he talk about it in his memoir coming soon?). Twice on a mission, Lady Diana’s second son has often told in the past how much he was marked by his experience on the front, where he fought against the Taliban. “To take one life to save another”: was the diplomatic response that, according to theguardian.com, Harry gave in 2013 to anyone who wondered if he had killed while with the squadron on the front. However, both missions ended with a repatriation to the United Kingdom earlier than expected: some media leaks leaked Harry’s position in Afghanistan and, as he still remembers today repubblica.it, “the revelation of his participation in the attacks against the Taliban in Afghanistan aroused the ire of Al Qaeda, who on several Islamic sites asked all mujahideen to execute the young British royal.”

Afghanistan, January 2, 2008. Prince Harry on a mission with his colleagues. Pool / Tim Graham Royal PhotosGetty Images

Today, the message of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Afghanistan emergency comes directly from the website of their charity foundation (www.archewell.com): “The world is extremely fragile right now – they begin. – The pain that is felt for what is happening in Afghanistan leaves you speechless “. The thought of the Dukes of Sussex, however, cannot fail to fly also to Haiti, where another hurricane has claimed innocent victims:” While we observe the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti , with the threat worsening following last weekend’s earthquake, we are heartbroken “, write Harry and Meghan, pointing out how this global crisis is” exacerbated by constant misinformation “.

To this message is also added the tweet that Harry and Meghan posted from the social profile of the Invictus Games, the sporting event created by Harry in 2014 and dedicated to war veterans who have contracted permanent disabilities. “What is happening in Afghanistan resonates in the international community of the Invictus Games – write the Dukes of Sussex. – Many of the nations that have participated are linked by the sharing of having served in Afghanistan in the last 20 years and, for many years, have participated at the Invictus Games by competing alongside the Afghan team. We encourage anyone within our network – including the entire military family at the broader level – to contact us or get in touch with each other to receive and offer support. “

Meanwhile, on the Archewell Foundation website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have compiled a list of charities to which you can donate to help in the concrete. Among these are the Women for Afghan Women (www.womenforafghanwomen.org), active in the protection of the human rights of Afghan women, e Afghanaid (www.afghanaid.org.uk).

