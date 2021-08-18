Royal Family news, Harry and Meghan Markle return to London

After the shock interview with Oprah Winfrey following the Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could (finally) return to London together. Not definitively, God forbid: the life of the Dukes of Sussex will continue to flow peacefully (more or less) away from the spotlight of the Windsor house, but in the meantime the Anglo-Saxon tabloids have already begun to bet on the next event in which we could see them attend together.

Much has been said about the inauguration of the new statue dedicated to Lady Diana in Kensington Garden in London: to unveil the sculpture were in fact Prince William and Prince Harry, who returned momentarily to the United Kingdom to celebrate what would have been the 60th birthday of his mother, a former Princess of Wales never forgotten by her beloved people. However, it was a hit and run that, with Harry immediately returning to his wife Meghan in California, did not even give us the time to understand, perceive, guess any moods between the two brothers. Does the quarrel exist? And, if there is, is it repairable? The royal family news leaves us with so many maybe, but a new news coming from dailymail.co.uk it already leaves us foretaste the taste of peace – the very one for which Lady D would have fought – on the horizon. In fact, as the source explains, Kensington Palace is planning to organize a new commemorative event for Princess Diana for this month of September: together with Prince Harry, will Meghan Markle also be there?

London, 1 July 2021. The two princes together inaugurated the new statue dedicated to Lady D on the occasion of what would have been her 60th birthday. WPA PoolGetty Images

Yes, the answer to our question could be yes. “Hopefully Prince Harry will attend with his wife Meghan Markle – he writes dailymail.co.uk – although some sources suggest it may still be too early (for the Duchess of Sussex, ed), since in September only three months will have passed since the birth of the second child Lilibet “. Never say never, however, the British would say! That is, never say never. This incoming one could in fact be the most ideal circumstance to talk (also) of a possible reconciliation, which the tight times of Harry’s previous hit and run in London did not make possible. But do not despair if the opportunity misses, because in 2022 we will celebrate the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth: Her Majesty waiting for you, Meghan. We count on it.

