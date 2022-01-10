Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth’s great regret: she confessed it! In 70 years as a monarch, His Majesty has a couple of regrets

This year will be celebrated on Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. 70 years have passed since she was invested with the royal office, succeeding her father, King George V. He was the 1953 and she was just 25 years old, with no experience and very few ambitions to fill a role that has consigned her to the annals of United Kingdom. In the course of such a long time he has really seen all the colors, also passing through the world tragedies that have upset various populations. Her vocation for travel has led her to visit all of them several times Commonwealth countries, showing closeness to all the subjects scattered around the planet.

Although little went wrong during his years on the throne, he is said to have at least two great regrets over the course of these 70 years.

The first was unveiled within the special ‘The Crown‘ from Netflix, exposing His Majesty’s sense of guilt for what happened in Aberfan disaster of 1964.

Penny Junor, a royal biographer, in her book “The Firm“, He revealed as the memories of the accident, which he saw the deaths of 116 children and 28 adults after the collapse of a coal mine landfill, they grieved her.

While Prince Philip visited the site the next day, the queen delayed her visit, presumably out of fear that her presence would be a distraction to rescue. Junor points out: “Elizabeth is said to regret her delay in visiting Aberfan in 1966. She acknowledged in hindsight that it was a mistake not to be there immediately to comfort her grief and express her grief.“.

Royal Family, the two great regrets of Queen Elizabeth: they were two massacres

There is actually also a second big regret and it concerns the disaster of Lockerbie. Second Richard Kay, another royal author, Her Majesty also complained about the way she reacted to the Lockerbie disaster.

Also known as the Lockerbie bombing, he saw the death of the 259 passengers on board the Pan American World Airways flight, exploded over the Scottish town. A bomb was detonated and sent the plane out of control, killing too 11 people on the ground.

Muammer Gaddafi, the former president of Libya, took responsibility for the attack in 2003 but he claimed he never authorized it. There Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip they did not go to the scene of the accident, which Prince Andrew did instead. This second Kay took Her Majesty’s sleep for several nights. Regrets that unfortunately cannot be changed and that will remain forever in the heart of the most important monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.