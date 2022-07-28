Royal guard strongly shouted at a tourist for caressing her horse – People – Culture

This week, a video went viral on TikTok showing what can happen if someone dares to touch the horse of a guard of the Queen of England in the ‘Horse Guards’, located in the heart of London.

Although tourists can take photos with the army soldiers, who wear their characteristic outfits and stand guard for long hours, in the place they are suggested not to approach the animals because of the reactions they could have.

“We will never go back to London after this incident,” wrote TikTok user Ethan, who shared the snippet showing that her stepmother approached the horse of one of the Queen’s guards and tried to pet it to take a picture.

Nevertheless, The guard, who seemed calm as he watched the woman, broke his silence and yelled at her, “Get away from the queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!”. In the face of the subject’s hostility, the affected woman immediately moved away frightened.

“He was quite an angry little man,” added the TikTok user in the comments, who shared two more videos of how the queen’s guards proceed in different situations.

The publication exceeded 26 thousand comments and one of the ones that had the most likes was the one that defended the man: “They have a job, just don’t approach them.”

Another one that generated more repercussion was: “It’s not Disney, they are work horses and they serve the army.”

The guard’s reaction has an explanation: The Army warns tourists not to get too close to the horses because their reactions can be unpredictable.

However, their spokesmen stated that they take this type of video into account, since the idea is for tourists to spend a pleasant moment at the Horse Guards in London.

Buckingham Palace guards can yell at tourists if they get too close to their horses.

“This area is particularly busy with tourists and sometimes soldiers performing guard duty must shout loudly to alert members of the public if they get too close to the horses, which happened in this case,” said one Statement by the Army spokesman to a local media outlet.

“We have signs posted next to the horse boxes indicating that horses bite and we always encourage the public not to approach horses as they are animals after all and can be unpredictable,” the statement concluded after the event. incident that occurred in June, but went viral this month.

It should be noted that ‘Horse Guards’ is one of the two household cavalry regiments in the British Army, along with the Life Guards, which was formed in 1969.

As for the attitude that soldiers performing guard duty must maintain, it is clear that they cannot smile at the public and they cannot be touched either, but if they perceive that they get too close, they can yell at them to issue warnings, just as it happened in the viral TikTok video.

THE NATION / Argentina (GDA).