Royal Palace of Naples, evening opening Saturday 30 October

The appointment is from 4.30 pm in the parking lot of the Mugnano shopping center in via Pietro Nenni

MUGNANO – Mugnano on ice, this evening the inauguration of the skating rink. The appointment is from 4.30 pm in the parking lot of the Mugnano shopping center in via Pietro Nenni. The initiative, in collaboration with the Municipality, is carried out by Proloco Mugnano and by the management of the commercial park.

“There is a lot of work behind this project – explains the president of the Proloco Ciro Clemente – we are very happy to bring such an initiative to our territory. The skating rink will be an opportunity for fun and entertainment for children but also for adults. I am really happy with the positive feedback I received from the mayor Sarnataro and the Director of the Mugnano Shopping Center Giuseppe Muni from the first day, I thank you both and congratulate you for the work done. ”

The ice skating rink, open to all, will remain installed for the next few months.

This week of celebrations in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, after almost two years of hiatus, marks the return to events – underlines the councilor for the branch Luisa Zincarelli – In these evenings we decided to focus on cabaret shows, trying to snatch a few hours of lightheartedness, and we could not do otherwise even tonight. To baptize the opening of the track, the choice fell on an artist from our community: the great comedian Salvatore Gisonna. From tomorrow the track will accompany us for six months allowing the little ones to find a few hours of leisure immediately after the hours of study, and during the weekends, with many events even for the older ones “.

During the afternoon and evening, in addition to entertainment for the little ones, various dance schools will also perform. Gisonna’s show closes the evening.

“I want to thank the Proloco and the director Muni for their commitment and their hard work. Thanks to a fruitful synergy and collaboration we have managed to bring the first ice skating rink to Mugnano, which will also attract citizens from neighboring countries, thus favoring the economy of our territory. We are proud to close the celebrations in honor of the Sacred Heart with this event. A grand finale “.

Press release Municipality of Mugnano