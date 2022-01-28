Royal wedding, the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei marries an employee: a thousand and one nights party for a week

Clothes with crystals, precious jewels, celebrations lasting one week. The royal wedding of the ninth daughter of Sultan of Brunei is worthy of one fairy tale from “A Thousand and One Nights” and made the whole world dream. Princess Fadzillah Lubabul he pronounced the fateful yes and ha chosen as a husband employee fueling the fairytale atmosphere.

The Royal Wedding of Brunei

Fadzillah Lubabul she is the ninth of 12 children of Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien, third sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei, one of the richest men in the world (with 30 billion in assets). The sultan obviously spared no expense in the 36-year-old princess’s wedding: seven days of lavish celebrations with dress changes and sparkling tiaras. It all started on January 16 with the blessing of the bride’s father, then the religious rite at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and the ceremony of the Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja in an all-gold hall. The photos ended up on social media – thanks to Instagram star prince Mateen – and started circulating. Seventeen cannon shots fired to celebrate the couple.

The Royal Wedding of Brunei, her husband

Fadzillah is no princess like any other: she is a graduate of Kingston University, captain of the Brunei national netball team and volunteers. The groom, on the other hand, has no blue blood and his name is Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, employed in her father’s office. The bride wore a traditional dress in red and gold for the initial ceremony and then a white dress covered with crystals in brocade, signed by the designer Bernard Chandran, and a tiara of pearls and diamonds. In seven days she also showed off other looks, thrilling the three thousand guests. Very nice dress in gray for receptions; on the head a diadem with six large emeralds.

Last updated: Friday 28 January 2022, 17:44



