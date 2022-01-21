Rozzano, 17 thousand euro fine to a restaurateur with irregular workers

“Local police attack!” Here we are paraphrasing the title of Tim Burton’s film “Mars Attack” sjust to underline the activity of the local police of Rozzano which for a few days has intensified, with all-out initiatives, its commitment to counteracting petty crime, vandalism, drug dealing and violation of the rules of public order in the area.

The “panic” it is causing is the same as the protagonists of the film starring Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Michael J. Fox, Danny DeVito, Tom Jones, Jack Black, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker and Natalie Portman. In Rozzano the undergrowth of local crime and some “entrepreneurs” who do not respect the most elementary rules of civil life have hit.

After the operation of 17 January during which 2 arrests were carried out, 3 reports on the loose (read here), seized a business and suspended the license to another local, in fact, yesterday the agents under the command of Samanta Zacconi reported a 28-year-old non-EU citizen for illegal immigration. The young man, without a regular residence permit and with a no-stay order in Milan, was intercepted in the vicinity of Via Mimose: he was wearing two doses of cocaine and one of hashish.

During the day, checks were also carried out on the centre’s commercial establishments. The viewfinder ended up with a restaurant with a restaurant where the presence of 4 employees without a valid employment contract was ascertained. The four, aged 31, 28, 52 and 40, are all non-EU citizens. The owner was fined with minutes of 3600 euros for each of them.

Another fine of 1032 euros was imposed on him for “failure to display the prices of the products on sale”. If that wasn’t enough, agents also found three mopeds used for uninsured home delivery. In this context, they seized the vehicles and notified a further fine of 600 euros for each moped. The total is exactly 17,232 euros. A real drain.

