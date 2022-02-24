RR Martin’s deleted cameo in an episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

One of the best-known writers in the world today, whose name echoes that of the famous Briton who created Middle-earth in Game of Thrones (available on HBO Max), is the American George R.R. Martin. She came to this valley of tears from the Starks in 1946 and, at seventy-three years old, many readers fear that he will color her before finishing the saga that has made him famous:

Song of ice and firecomposed of novels Game of Thrones (nineteen ninety six), Clash of Kings (1998), storm of swords (2000), Feast for Crows (2005), dance of dragons (2011) and two more pending, winter winds and spring dream. Apart, of course, from the second volume of the prequel fire and blood (2018) and other stories such as the wandering knight (2001), the loyal sword (2003) or the mysterious knight (2010) and the compilation Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2015).

In addition, George RR Martin has been honored a few times at the Hugo, Locus or Nebula Awards. For some of the books mentioned and for A song for Lya (1982) or night nomads (1985), which has been adapted into a feature film (Robert Collector, 1987) and, thirty years later, into a television series (Daniel Cerone, 2018) as before Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019).

Attempts to get George RR Martin to make a cameo in ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO

Precisely in the television fiction of HBO, about the power struggles in the Seven Kingdoms and the continent of Essos and the great threat beyond the Wall, George RR Martin had agreed to do a cameo. For the first episode, “Winter Is Coming” (1×01), shot in 2009, as the noble Pentoshi Illyrio Mopatis during the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen (Tamzin Merchant) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa).

But, when it was largely redone, with Emilia Clarke as the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones, the appearance of the American writer went down the drain. Later he searched another cameo in season one, like a severed head next to Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) in King’s Landing, but the budget didn’t allow it; or on the skin one of the victims at the Red Wedding from the chapter “The Rains of Castamere” (3×09), but the producers thought it would be a distraction.

And finally, David Benioff and DB Weiss proposed one more in the eighth season of Game of Thronesthe closing one, but George RR Martin was busy with the writing of winter winds and did not want. Will she see you soon in the house of the dragon (Ryan J. Condal and Martin, since 2022), the prequel series about the Targaryens in which he himself is one of those responsible? Easy has it.





