RSU elections in schools in Legnano: FLC-CGIL first city union





The first results in the schools of Legnano, out of 779 valid votes, confirm the FLC-CGIL with 38.5% of votes, first citizen union. In second place with 19.3% UIL, followed by SNALS with 14.3%, CISL with 13.9%, ANIEF with 8.7%, closes the GILDA with 5%.

The most sensational result is at the ICS in Via dei Salici, where the FLC-CGIL with 81 votes takes home 3 of the 6 seats up for grabs; also at ISIS Bernocchi, the success of 2018 is repeated with 69 votes and 3 seats out of 6.

The FLC-CGIL is also the most voted union at ICS Bonvesin with 42 votes and one seat, at CIPIA in Legnano with 29 votes and two seats. While SNALS is the first union at Dell’Acqua with 50 votes and one seat and at Liceo Galilei with 39 votes and one seat. CISL, on the other hand, is the first union at ICS Carducci with 39 votes and one seat.

In the neighboring municipalities the FLC-CGIL is the first trade union in Parabiago IC via Legnano, in Villa Cortese both at the Comprehensive Institute with 1 seat and at Itas Mendel with 2 seats, at the IC of Busto Garolfo with 1 seat, at the IC of Canegrate with 2 seats. But it is at the IIS Torno di Castano that he gets the most sensational result: out of 122 voters 89 votes (72.9%) and 2 seats go to the FLC-CGIL, followed by the Snals with 18 and 1 seat, the UIL with 6, the Cisl with 4 and Anief with 3. The CISL is first at the IC S.Vittore Olona with 38 votes and at the Itet Maggiolini of Parabiago with 26 and 1 seat while the Uil is the most voted at the IS Marcora of Inveruno with 45 votes and 1 seat.

«This is the most significant picture – he comments Pippo Frisone FLC-CGIL Legnano – even if not completely complete in our area which has seen on the one hand a participation in the vote in a slight decrease compared to 2018, between 60 and 70%, on the other hand a greater presence of lists in schools. Once the results have been published and the elected officials have been announced, 5 days are given for possible appeals in the first instance to the Electoral Commissions and in the second instance to the Provincial Guarantee Body. After this provisional phase, the minutes with the results become definitive and are forwarded to the ARAN for quantification at national level and the measurement of the representativeness of the trade unions ».