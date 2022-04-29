Rt drops to 0.93, but the incidence rises to 699. From Sunday, stop at the Green pass, extended obligation to wear masks indoors

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world today updates Friday 29 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 69,204 new cases and 131 deaths. Positive rate of 15.7%. Down hospitalizations and intensive care. According to the new monitoring of the control room, in the last week there was a slight decrease in Rt to 0.93 from 0.96 but the incidence rises to 699 from 675, 3 regions at high risk. Speranza signs the order: “Extension for indoor masks until June 15”. They will remain mandatory in health care, hospitals and RSA, in local and long-distance public transport, in professional studios, cinemas and theaters and in indoor sporting events. Stop the Green pass from Sunday.

Worldwide 512,225,941 infections and 6,230,957 deaths. In China lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people. In the USA, Moderna asks the FDA for authorization for the Covid vaccine for children under 6.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on