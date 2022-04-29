Rt drops to 0.93, but the incidence rises to 699. From Sunday, stop at the Green pass, extended obligation to wear masks indoors
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world today updates Friday 29 April 2022. In yesterday's bulletin 69,204 new cases and 131 deaths. Positive rate of 15.7%. Down hospitalizations and intensive care. According to the new monitoring of the control room, in the last week there was a slight decrease in Rt to 0.93 from 0.96 but the incidence rises to 699 from 675, 3 regions at high risk. Speranza signs the order: "Extension for indoor masks until June 15". They will remain mandatory in health care, hospitals and RSA, in local and long-distance public transport, in professional studios, cinemas and theaters and in indoor sporting events. Stop the Green pass from Sunday.

Worldwide 512,225,941 infections and 6,230,957 deaths. In China lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people. In the USA, Moderna asks the FDA for authorization for the Covid vaccine for children under 6.
Worldwide 512,225,941 infections and 6,230,957 deaths. In China lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people. In the USA, Moderna asks the FDA for authorization for the Covid vaccine for children under 6.
Slight decrease in Rt to 0.93 from 0.96 but the incidence rises to 699 from 675: data from the Control Room
The value of theRt index this week, going from 0.96 to 0.93 while the incidence of Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants slightly rises to 699 from 675. In the period 6-19 April 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was therefore equal to 0.93 (range 0.90-1.04), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on hospitalized cases is below the epidemic threshold and substantially stable compared to the previous week (Rt = 0.93). This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. In addition, the occupancy rate in intensive care it drops to 3.8% against 4.2% last week. The occupancy rate in medical areas at the national level it drops to 15.6% (survey as of April 28) against 15.8% (survey as of April 21).
ISS monitoring, three high-risk regions
Three regions are classified as high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eleven Regions / PPAAs are classified at Moderate risk; the remaining Regions / PPAA are classified as low risk according to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. This is underlined by the data from the control room of the Higher Institute of Health in monitoring weekly on the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy. Also according to the dossier, the RT decreases but the weekly incidence increases.
South Korea removes the obligation on the mask from Monday
There South Korea has decided to remove the obligation to wear the masks outdoors, despite Covid-19 continues to circulate with 50,000 daily cases especially of variant Omicron: The announcement, made by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, includes some exceptions such as in cases of gatherings with 50 or more people and the use of multipurpose facilities. The decision came after Seoul lifted most restrictions on anti-contagion social distancing last week, including limits on gatherings and a curfew of working hours, as part of efforts to return to normal in the midst of a downward trend of infections.
How it works with the Green Pass from Sunday 1st May and where it will still be required
From Sunday 1st May the Green Pass will be eliminated in most of the places where it was required up to now. For the Undersecretary for Health Costa is “a real turning point for Italy”: here is the complete list.
Vaccine Bulletin, 136,757,391 doses administered in Italy so far
136,737,391 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, equal to 96.4% of the 141,900,542 doses delivered. Of these, 95,340,720 are Pfizer / BioNtech, 25.446.743 Modern, 11.514.521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,465 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax. The data is from the specific report of the Ministry of Health, updated at 6.17. 91.45% of the over 12 population received at least one dose, equal to 49,376,250 inoculated doses, while 84.20% of the over 12 population has a vaccination cycle that completes with an additional / booster dose (booster). to 39,319,685 inoculated doses.
Moderna asks the FDA for the OK for the Covid vaccine under 6 years old
The Moderna biotech company has made a request for emergency use to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children under the age of 6. In support of the decision, explained Moderna, the first results of a phase 2/3 study
In China, lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people
There are 46 cities in China I am currently in the state of lockdown total or partial in efforts to combat the wave of Covid-19 and its own variant Omicronhighly contagious: the latest updated estimates by the analysts of the Nomura investment bank also show that the situation has direct consequences on the lives of 343 million people, out of a total population of 1.4 billion.
Where indoor masks remain mandatory until June 15th
The obligation to wear a mask in means of transport, in cinemas and theaters, sports halls, in RSAs and hospitals has been extended until next June 15: the government decided it.
The news on Covid-19 today, Friday 29 April
New updates on the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy and around the world. In the last 24 hours, 69,204 cases and 131 deaths have been recorded in our country: this is what emerges from yesterday’s bulletin. Positivity rate 15.7%. Ordinary hospitalizations (-79) and intensive care (-12) are down. Here are the details of the infections region by region:
- Lombardy: +8.634
- Veneto: +6.948
- Campania: +7.313
- Emilia Romagna: +6.011
- Lazio: +6.351
- Piedmont: +3.718
- Tuscany: +3.763
- Sicily: +4.106
- Puglia: +4.293
- Liguria: +1.433
- Brands: +1.963
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.303
- Abruzzo: +5.385
- Calabria: +2.062
- Umbria: +1.628
- PA Bolzano: +380
- Sardinia: +2.028
- PA Trento: +459
- Basilicata: +785
- Molise: +549
- Aosta Valley: +91
Speranza signs a new ordinance for the extension for the masks indoors until June 15, “in healthcare, hospitals and RSA, in local and long-distance public transport, in professional studios, cinemas and theaters and in indoor sporting events”. Strongly recommended in the workplace. Towards stop at Green pass from Sunday 1st May. Simplified smart working throughout the summer: the extension arrives from 30 June to 31 August.
Worldwide 512,225,941 infections and 6,230,957 deaths. In China lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people, in the USA Moderna asks the FDA for authorization for the vaccine for children under 6 years of age.