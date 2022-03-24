RT News: the official Russian channel will leave Movistar TV from Sunday, April 3 | Russia Today RMMN | TVMAS

Movistar TV Peru announced to its clients that it will remove the RT-Russia Today channel from its grid as of April 3. According to a source from the television operator to this medium, the measure responds to an update within the programming.

“The RT- Russia Today channel will cease to be part of our cable TV grid on April 3, in line with the update of the TV content that we offer to our clients”, The company explained to this medium.

Furthermore, they ensured that “The number of contracted channels has not been affected and Movistar continues to offer a wide variety of news channels, including exclusive local signals such as Canal N and RPP, as well as international channels from different parts of the world.”

Movistar TV: RT channel leaves the programming grid from April 3.

This is not the only change that Movistar TV is undergoing in its programming, since days ago it announced that it will withdraw the channels FXM, Star Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Kids and Disney XD “by decision of Disney”

“By decision of the Disney programmer, from April 1st the following signals will stop transmitting”, reported Movistar on its website.

The five networks – which broadcast series, movies, documentaries on nature, the environment and children’s entertainment – will not only come from the Movistar TV package in Peru, but from all the countries in the region and from all the pay television operators that offer their contents.

The decision was adopted by “The Walt Disney Company” at the beginning of the year within the framework of the consolidation of the streaming market thanks to the Disney + application, which competes with giants such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Amazon Prime, among others. other platforms that are already present in Latin America.