Rt to 1.12 and incidence rises to 848. Aifa starts investigations on the fourth dose of the vaccine

Covid infections in Italy are still growing: in yesterday’s bulletin 81,811 cases with 545,302 swabs (+ 30 thousand). The positivity rate rises to 15%. Still 182 covid deaths

Intensive care units drop by 19 units with 41 admissions per day, while ordinary hospitalizations rise by 90 units. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 158,436. The total number of infections, on the other hand, rises to 14,153,098. The current cases are: 1.245.803 (+18.913), the healed: 12.748.859 (+63.553). Infections in Italy Region by Region

Lombardy: +9.300

Veneto: +8.337

Emilia Romagna: +4.367

Campania: +8.828

Lazio: +9.235

Piedmont: +3.086

Tuscany: +5.446

Sicily: +6.748

Puglia: + 8,420

Liguria: + 1.564

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.240

Marche: +2.821

Abruzzo: +2.352

Calabria: +3.452

PA Bolzano: +742

Umbria: +1,807

Sardinia: +2.107

PA Trento: +465

Basilicata: +1.033

Molise: +414

Aosta Valley: +63

