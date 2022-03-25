Rt to 1.12 and incidence rises to 848. Aifa starts investigations on the fourth dose of the vaccine

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today, Friday 25 March. Today new ISS monitoring on the progress of the pandemic in Italy with Rt index at 1.12 and the incidence of infections rising to 848. Four regions at high risk. In yesterday’s Covid bulletin 81,811 new cases and 182 deaths were recorded. Intensive care is decreasing but ordinary hospitalizations are increasing. Aifa launches “Further studies” on the fourth dose for the elderly. ok by Ema in Evusheld, a mix of monoclonals for prevention.
ISS monitoring: Rt at 1.12 and incidence rises to 848 per 100,000 inhabitants: 4 high-risk regions
The weekly incidence of covid contagion at national level in Italy is still increasing and is now at 848 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 725 per 100,000 inhabitants last week. This is indicated by the new monitoring of the ISS and the Ministry of Health on the progress of the pandemic in Italy In the period 2 – 15 March 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.12 (range 0.87 – 1 , 44), an increase compared to the previous week and with a value above the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization: Rt = 1.08 (1.05-1.11). The employment rate in intensive care is 4.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 24) vs 4.8% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 13.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 24) vs 12.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17)
“In Campania, the Omicron 2 variant rises to 50%”, doubled in 15 days: the new Tigem data
In Campania, the Omicron 2 sub-variant of Covid19 rises to 50%, according to data from the Tigem of Pozzuoli, which deals with the genetic sequencing of positive swab samples. Virtually one in two new cases is of the new sub-variant. The other cases are of the Omicron variant, which is preponderant, while, according to the Tigem, there are no other predominant variants in Campania. Furthermore, from the latest data on sequencing, no cases of Omicron 3 have emerged, another sub-variant of Omicron, of which, at the moment, there is only one confirmed case in Lombardy.
Fake vaccines to dozens of unsuspecting citizens, new arrest for nurses no vax in Palermo
The Digos of the Palermo Police Headquarters has carried out a precautionary custody measure in prison with the benefit of house arrest issued by the Palermo investigating judge against a nurse from the Fiera del Mediterraneo vaccination hub investigated for forty-seven episodes of false ideological and embezzlement. The woman, on duty at the Civic Hospital of Palermo, had already been arrested in January, and placed under house arrest, for having benefited from a false vaccination and practiced false inoculations for two other people; as part of this same investigation, the prosecutor had ordered the prosecutor’s arrest in December of 3 other suspects for corruption, embezzlement and forgery. Camera images, also subject to a forensic examination, have now revealed that in another two days in which the nurse worked in the hub, she practiced false vaccinations against Covid-19 against forty-seven users.
Bassetti: “Fourth dose of the covid vaccine is now a mistake, better wait until autumn”
“The fourth dose of the covid vaccine is now a mistake, better wait for the autumn” Matteo Bassetti, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlined, in view of the possible enlargement of the audience to administer the fourth dose of vaccine. We are “making a mistake, we still have 10 million Italians who have not received the third dose, many think it is not needed.” If I had to choose I would prefer a fourth dose in the fall with a vaccine adapted to the variants, said Bassetti.
Covid, Conte in Copasir on a Russian mission: “Intelligence has constantly monitored”
“Our apparatuses, from Defense to Intelligence, constantly supervised so that this mission took place along the agreed tracks”. Thus the former Prime Minister Conte, in a hearing at Copasir on the Russian anti Covid mission in Italy in 2020. “I reported that I have never been reported critical elements that could lead to suspicion of inappropriate deviations of the mission outside the health sector” , has continued. “Those who, with what is happening today, want to re-read past events do not have a sense of historical truth” underlined the former prime minister and leader of the M5s
Covid vaccine, in Italy over 38.6 million people have received the third dose
In Italy, over 38.6 million people have received the third dose of the anti covid vaccine. 135,644,979 doses have been administered so far while 48,475,409 have completed the vaccination cycle equal to 89.75% of the over 12 population. 38,612,854 have received the third dose equal to 84.16% of the population potentially subject to dose booster. Children with at least one dose are 1,371,952
The latest news on Covid-19 today, Friday 25 March
Covid infections in Italy are still growing: in yesterday’s bulletin 81,811 cases with 545,302 swabs (+ 30 thousand). The positivity rate rises to 15%. Still 182 covid deaths
Intensive care units drop by 19 units with 41 admissions per day, while ordinary hospitalizations rise by 90 units. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 158,436. The total number of infections, on the other hand, rises to 14,153,098. The current cases are: 1.245.803 (+18.913), the healed: 12.748.859 (+63.553). Infections in Italy Region by Region
- Lombardy: +9.300
- Veneto: +8.337
- Emilia Romagna: +4.367
- Campania: +8.828
- Lazio: +9.235
- Piedmont: +3.086
- Tuscany: +5.446
- Sicily: +6.748
- Puglia: + 8,420
- Liguria: + 1.564
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.240
- Marche: +2.821
- Abruzzo: +2.352
- Calabria: +3.452
- PA Bolzano: +742
- Umbria: +1,807
- Sardinia: +2.107
- PA Trento: +465
- Basilicata: +1.033
- Molise: +414
- Aosta Valley: +63
