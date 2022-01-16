RTX 3090 Ti, the new top of the range will be very powerful … but what prices!

Although the latest rumors spoke of an alleged pause in the production of the RTX 3090 Ti, NVIDIA’s partner manufacturers and resellers they have already started preparing for its arrival on the market. For this reason, it is not surprising at all that the first prices have appeared in some European stores.

To publish them so far in advance – ed. since there are no official dates yet – would have been two Swiss distributors and one presumably German, given the language and currency used in the screenshot. It is currently worth reiterating that we have no official confirmation from NVIDIA, producer nor by the stores in question, so these are figures to be taken with due caution.

Here are the prices, as they appeared online:

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 3201 Euro

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO: 3129 Euros

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 3678 Swiss francs / approximately 3500 euros

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 4111 Swiss francs / approx.3,950 euros

Clearly also in this case the focal point will be availability, especially in the case of Founders Edition version, usually sold at the NVIDIA recommended price in the first few days after launch, but clearly the current market condition does not allow for short or long term predictions.

Recall that during the reveal of the RTX 3090 Ti, done by NVIDIA during its virtual conference at CES 2022, the American manufacturer has not unbuttoned too much in the technical details, going to confirm only some of the specifications already appeared on the net, such as the 40 TeraFlops in single precision and 24GB of GDDR6X memory which should reach up to 1TB / s of bandwidth on a 384-bit bus.