RTX DAY January 2022 | When they will be available from MediaWorld
Come back MediaWorld RTX DAY, a day dedicated to the sale of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series video cards in a selection of physical stores around Italy. And finally MediaWorld has announced the date: on January 8, 2022.
MediaWorld announced the actual day of the opening of the sale in these first days of the year through a post on Facebook.
Here is the image with which MediaWorld announced the date of January 8 in which there is a rather important URL:
The Facebook post shows a specific url, the one you find by clicking here. It serves a reserve a seat in the queue in one of the shops where the RTX DAY will take place. On the page you will find the Get in Line button which takes you back to this page.
The shops involved this time are six, and they concern northern, central and southern Italy. Let’s see the complete list of stores that will participate in the RTX DAY:
- Milan – Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI)
- Turin – C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO)
- Padua – Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD)
- Florence – Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)
- Caserta – Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE)
- Bari – Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamassima (BA)
In the Milan store there will also be a special area where you will be given the opportunity to touch GeForce products with your own hands thanks to dedicated test stations for laptops and NVIDIA Shield. There will also be an entertainment part during which a Desktop PC will be assembled.
It is not only the shops involved that change, but also how to access them. MediaWorld explained that it is indeed possible reserve a seat in the queue and thus ensure access to the exclusive sales area of the NVIDIA RTX cards. All information here. Be careful though, read the following:
Securing a place in the queue guarantees access to the exclusive RTX sales area but not the certainty of product availability. The entrance, in fact, does not represent a reservation of the card. You can only purchase one product per customer from those available at the time of login. To access the booking page you must be registered and logged in.
It is necessary to be a registered MediaWorld user to be able to access and reserve a seat in line, but this does not guarantee the availability of the card, much less the reservation of one of the models.
Among the NVIDIA RTX 30 series video cards that will be available on MediaWorld’s new RTX Day will be the brands GeForce RTX 3060, 3060Ti, 3070, 3070Ti, 3080, 3080Ti and 3090 ASUS, MSI And PNY.
RTX DAY – ALL THE DETAILS
Join the Facebook Group
As for prices, it should start from € 389 for the compact RTX 3060 (at least the ASUS branded ones). It goes up to € 489 for a 3060 with dual fan and € 649 for a RTX 3060 Ti. For the 3090 you get to € 1,999.
How MediaWorld’s RTX DAY 2022 works
MediaWorld on its website explains how the NVIDIA RTX 30 series video card sales day will work, scheduled for January 8th.
During the day of January 8, only those who have received confirmation of participation in the day will be able to go to the purchase of the card in the selected shop enabled for sale.
To begin, therefore, only those who have lined up will be able to access, and you will have to receive a confirmation email.
To request participation, you must fill out the form on this page. Requests received in chronological order for each shop will be considered until all available places are sold out. Only by receiving the confirmation email will you have the opportunity to purchase one of the available cards. The email will also indicate the time slot in which you will have to show up. In the event that you will not be present at the store within the time slot communicated by email, you will lose the purchase priority and you will go to the queue at the last scheduled time slot.
MediaWorld has also compiled a series of steps to follow to secure a place in the queue:
- Fill out the form on this page, indicating the shop you want to go to (only 1 request per person will be considered valid, any double or multiple requests will not be considered)
- If your request falls within the available seats in the store, you will receive a confirmation email indicating the time slot in which you will have to show up in the store.
- On January 8, show up at the chosen store at the time slot indicated with a copy of the confirmation email.
- The correspondence between email and booking will be verified and you will be able to collect your access pass.
- Choose from the available models and buy your product by paying for it at the checkout.
Update 3:40 pm
MediaWorld recorded a real boom in bookings, consequently the limited number of places is already sold out, a necessary measure to better manage the influx of people.