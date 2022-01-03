RTX DAY January 2022 | When they will be available from MediaWorld

Come back MediaWorld RTX DAY, a day dedicated to the sale of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series video cards in a selection of physical stores around Italy. And finally MediaWorld has announced the date: on January 8, 2022.

MediaWorld announced the actual day of the opening of the sale in these first days of the year through a post on Facebook.

Here is the image with which MediaWorld announced the date of January 8 in which there is a rather important URL:

The Facebook post shows a specific url, the one you find by clicking here. It serves a reserve a seat in the queue in one of the shops where the RTX DAY will take place. On the page you will find the Get in Line button which takes you back to this page.

The shops involved this time are six, and they concern northern, central and southern Italy. Let’s see the complete list of stores that will participate in the RTX DAY: Milan – Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI)

– Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI) Turin – C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO)

– C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO) Padua – Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD)

– Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD) Florence – Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)

– Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI) Caserta – Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE)

– Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE) Bari – Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamassima (BA) In the Milan store there will also be a special area where you will be given the opportunity to touch GeForce products with your own hands thanks to dedicated test stations for laptops and NVIDIA Shield. There will also be an entertainment part during which a Desktop PC will be assembled.

It is not only the shops involved that change, but also how to access them. MediaWorld explained that it is indeed possible reserve a seat in the queue and thus ensure access to the exclusive sales area of ​​the NVIDIA RTX cards. All information here. Be careful though, read the following: Securing a place in the queue guarantees access to the exclusive RTX sales area but not the certainty of product availability. The entrance, in fact, does not represent a reservation of the card. You can only purchase one product per customer from those available at the time of login. To access the booking page you must be registered and logged in. It is necessary to be a registered MediaWorld user to be able to access and reserve a seat in line, but this does not guarantee the availability of the card, much less the reservation of one of the models.

Among the NVIDIA RTX 30 series video cards that will be available on MediaWorld’s new RTX Day will be the brands GeForce RTX 3060, 3060Ti, 3070, 3070Ti, 3080, 3080Ti and 3090 ASUS, MSI And PNY. RTX DAY – ALL THE DETAILS Join the Facebook Group As for prices, it should start from € 389 for the compact RTX 3060 (at least the ASUS branded ones). It goes up to € 489 for a 3060 with dual fan and € 649 for a RTX 3060 Ti. For the 3090 you get to € 1,999.

How MediaWorld’s RTX DAY 2022 works