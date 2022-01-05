RTX Day, new date of availability from MediaWorld

“We are coming back even stronger”. Thus MediaWorld creates attention regarding the new event, the RTX Day, scheduled for the new year in six cities of the Belpaese: Bari, Caserta, Florence, Milan, Padua, Turin. In strict alphabetical order.

That video made popular by Youtube thanks to thousands of views, is the son of another very similar event, which broke last October, when it allowed to buy one of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX, series 30, at the price more or less proposed by the manufacturer.

Thus, the German distribution chain specializing in consumer electronics and household appliances, also present in Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Hungary, has I decided to create another one.

Get back to the game with the graphics cards of your dreams

The one “we’re coming back even stronger” advertised by Mediaworld close to Christmas, to put it in the German style, “rekindle the game with the graphics cards of your dreams“: The GeForce RTX 3060, 3060Ti, 3070, 3070Ti, 3080, 3080Ti and 3090 are coming back, at a really competitive price, and not to be missed.

“In a few days you will be able to reserve a seat in the queue and ensure access to the exclusive sales area of ​​the RTX cards. Come back to this page often to be among the first!“. Mediaworld builds suspense towardsRTX Day, conceivable in the January time window.

On the other hand, the 30 series of graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce is one of the most popular GPUs, because it contains an identifiable past in a series of highly successful technologies developed, with a present renewed by excellent performance for video games, video editing software and artificial intelligence programs, for a better future. And in January also very affordable.

READ ALSO >>> From Italy the bike that will revolutionize the future: it’s called Carbon Moto Parilla

NVIDIA GeForce with its 30-series GPU, video game resolution and photorealism of lighting, including real-time ray tracing, which constantly processes an advanced simulation of light rays and their reflections on all objects on the screen, and the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system, which, now in version 2.3, allows the system, relying on Artificial Intelligence, to increase the native resolution of video games without compromising performance. Already, the performances can get to be performing even in 4K.

READ ALSO >>> Honor Magic V, the first folding of the house, is here

The video cards from NVIDIA they are also characterized by memory speed, clock frequency, number of computing and power units. Specifically, the RTX 3090 offers the maximum resolution (4K and 60 FPS) of fundamental importance for gaming. The RTX 3080TI has a computing frequency of up to 1.8 GHz, the RTX 3080 is the most sought after, the 3070Ti is suitable for those looking for smooth performance (above 60 FPS) at Quad HD resolution. The RTX 3070 is the most balanced. For everything else there is the new Mediaworld RTX Day.